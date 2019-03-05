The concept previews the brand's first series production mid-engined car.
Aston Martin is a brand more commonly associated with grand tourers, but three years ago it unveiled its first mid-engined car, the Valkyrie.
This week at the Geneva motor show the brand's mid-engined lineup expanded threefold, with the additions of the AM-RB 003 – a sort of baby Valkyrie – and this, the Vanquish Vision Concept.
The Vanquish Vision Concept previews what a series production supercar from Aston Martin will look like. It revives the name of two Aston Martin flagships of the 21st century, as was predicted ahead of its unveiling.
"Firstly, what a pleasure to revive the Vanquish name. Synonymous with our series production flagships, it felt entirely appropriate to attach it to such a significant car," said Andy Palmer, Aston Martin Lagonda President and Group CEO. "The Vanquish Vision Concept marks another pivotal moment in Aston Martin’s history, and another critical step in delivering the Second Century Plan."
"Our first series production rear mid-engined supercar will be a transformational moment for the brand, for it is the car that will propel Aston Martin into a sector of the market traditionally seen as the heartland of luxury sports cars."
Carrying on from the philosophy debuted with the Valkyrie and continued with the AM-RB 003, the Vanquish Vision Concept makes use of extensive weight-saving, tight packaging, and improved aerodynamic efficiency
"The Vanquish Vision Concept has a more seductive and less technical appearance than Aston Martin Valkyrie and AM-RB 003, but it’s still extreme in terms of visual gestures," said Miles Nurnberger, Aston Martin Director of Design. "For example, it has a very distinctive clamshell front fender, with openings so you can see through onto the tyre."
"There’s less of the negative space that defines the look of the Aston Martin Valkyrie and AM-RB 003. It’s a prettier car, and purposely so, as it’s been designed to thrive in a less extreme performance envelope," he added. "But, while being very much at home on the road, it will still be equally capable when chasing lap times on a race track. As a result, it’s less provocative and more classical in its look. Its beauty comes from a shift in emphasis from the aggressive, function driven surfaces of Aston Martin Valkyrie and AM-RB 003 to more flowing and sensuous forms, while retaining a resolute athleticism and modernity: critical qualities in expressing the distinct character and capabilities of what will be Aston Martin’s first mid-engined series production supercar."
Of course, at this stage, the car is still very much a concept car, so technical details are thin on the ground. What we do know is it will be powered by the same Formula 1-inspired V6 engine that will make its debut in AM-RB 003 in hybrid turbo form.
Unlike its mid-engined siblings, the Vanquish Vision Concept makes use of a bespoke bonded aluminum chassis, developed under the guidance of mid-engined specialist and Aston Martin Chief Technical Officer, Max Szwaj.
"The Vanquish Vision Concept is the point when the things we have learned during the Aston Martin Valkyrie and AM-RB 003 programmes reach the series production models," said Szwaj. "Creating a car like this for Aston Martin is a challenge I have relished since joining back in 2017. Although it takes Aston Martin into new territory, it does so with the benefit of hard-won knowledge, ground-breaking ideas and an uncompromising mindset."
"The full engineering story of this car is yet to be told, but what you see here should tell you this car will not only compete at the highest level, but it will do so in a manner and style unique to Aston Martin."
After its finished posing for the cameras in Geneva, the car will undergo an extensive testing programme in the hands of Aston Martin test drivers Matt Becker and Chris Goodwin before it's revealed in production form.
Source: Aston Martin
Gallery: Aston Martin Vanquish Vision Concept
