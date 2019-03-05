McLaren has announced plans to build its first true Grand Tourer, or GT, model.

Since the present-day incarnation of McLaren's road car business was founded at the start of the decade, it has exclusively produced mid-engined supercars. Its latest announcement signals the first time the company has gone in a different direction – and unlike its rivals, its not going to be expanding further by offering an SUV.

"The fourth McLaren to be introduced under the Track25 business plan will be our interpretation of the Grand Tourer," said Mike Flewitt, McLaren Automotive CEO. "It will be a car that combines competition levels of performance with continent-crossing capability, wrapped in a beautiful lightweight body."

"It’s a car that has been designed for distance and one that will also provide the comfort and space expected of a Grand Tourer. But with a level of agility never experienced before in this segment," he added. "In addition, it will be the lightest of Grand Tourers and by also having the best power-to-weight ratio, I promise it will be one of the quickest.



Flewitt also confirmed that the upcoming car will share its DNA with the three-seater McLaren Speedtail hypercar (above). It will be a unique, tailor-made model and will not replace any of the existing products in McLaren's portfolio.

Neither the final design or the name of the car have been revealed yet, but McLaren is promising that the car 'will be a sleek, beautiful and boldly elegant car', and will 'be the most usable mid-engined car yet'.

Source: McLaren