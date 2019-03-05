It’s finally here – meet the one of one Bugatti La Voiture Noire. A modern interpretation of Jean Bugatti’s personal Type 57 SC Atlantic that got lost during World War II, the stunning grand tourer is described by the manufacturer from Molsheim as being the most expensive new car ever sold. With a price tag of €11 million (about $12.45M) before taxes, we believe them.

Featuring a handcrafted carbon fiber body, the La Voiture Noire follows recent special cars from Bugatti such as the Divo, but takes exclusivity to a whole new level. It uses the same quad-turbo W16 8.0-liter engine with 1,500 horsepower and 1,600 Newton-meters (1,180 pound-feet) of torque as the Chiron, Chiron Sport, and Divo.

If there’s one brand that can pull off six exhaust tips without looking like overkill, it’s definitely Bugatti. The full-width LED brake light strip makes the unique hypercar seem even wider than it already is, while below it sits an illuminated “Bugatti” just in case you might not know what you’re looking at. At the front, the horseshoe grille is more pronounced than ever before and above it the sleek LED headlights extend on top of the wheel arches.

Source: Bugatti