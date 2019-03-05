While some of the automakers have made our lives easier by sharing livestream info in advance, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles decided to wait until the very last minute to release the details we need to build this post. Not that we’re complaining as FCA’s Geneva Motor Show agenda is shaping up to be quite interesting taking into account the Alfa Romeo’s new compact crossover won’t be the only premiere.

We have it on good authority at least two other debuts are planned for the 89th edition of the auto show that takes place each year in beautiful Switzerland. While the identity of the other vehicles has not been disclosed, the rumor mill indicates Fiat is going to unveil a new concept car to preview the next-generation Panda. It’ll allegedly called “Centoventi” to signal Fiat’s 120th birthday and will be bigger than the aging Panda on sale today.

As for the others, your guess is as good as ours. Perhaps Jeep has something prepared for Geneva that could be related to the 2018-2022 product roadmap published last year.

Getting back to the Alfa Romeo, it won’t be a production-ready model as the Tonale will be merely a concept signaling a compact crossover set to slot underneath the Stelvio. The new model was included in the company’s future product portfolio presentation where an E-segment crossover was listed as well.

We will have all the juicy details in a matter of hours.

Source: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles