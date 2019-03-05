The Chinese brand teams up with a WTCR team to build a race car for the road.
While everyone will be talking about the debuts at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show this week, Lynk & Co has decided not to bring its new concept to the Swiss show. The so-called 03 Cyan Concept has been developed in cooperation with Cyan Racing, formerly named Polestar, and is basically a road-legal version of the team’s World Touring Car Cup race car.
The vehicle has been built by largely the same team of engineers that created the C30 Concept and S60 Concept. While the race car development is still an ongoing process in Spain ahead of the WTCR season start in April this year, the show car is a completely functional machine and, honestly, we want to see it go into production.
"This is a natural step for us together with Lynk & Co. To build a road version of a race car is a great way to learn more about a car and its characteristics," Christian Dahl, founder and owner of Cyan Racing, comments. "This is a performance concept but it might also be a first step towards a performance offer for Lynk & Co customers where we bring what we learn on the track to the road."
While Lynk & Co is not commenting on the prospects of putting it on the assembly lines, the performance numbers already look quite promising. The concept has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine generating 528 horsepower (394 kilowatts) at 7,800 rpm and a peak torque of 372 pound-feet (504 Newton-meters) between 4,500 and 7,000 rpm. The rev limiter kicks in at 8,000 rpm.
All the power is channeled to the front wheels through a six-speed sequential gearbox with steering paddle shifts and a multi-plate limited slip differential. Lynk & Co promises the gear changes take no longer than 60 milliseconds. The car rides on Ohlins adjustable dampers and 20-inch wheels with 285-section rubber. 380-mm six-piston front and 278-mm two-piston rear brakes provide the stopping power.
At 2,837 pounds (1,287 kilograms), the concept needs just 4.4 seconds to reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) from a standstill. 124 mph (200 kph) is reached in 10 seconds and the top speed is 193 mph (310 kph).
Source: Lynk & Co
The 528-hp Lynk & Co 03 Cyan Concept has hit the road for the very first time. Cyan Racing's race engineers and drivers have developed a road car version of the World Touring Car Cup race car. It is the latest performance road car concept from Cyan Racing, formerly named Polestar, following the Volvo C30 Concept and Volvo S60 Concept.
"This is a natural step for us together with Lynk & Co. To build a road version of a race car is a great way to learn more about a car and its characteristics," said Christian Dahl, founder and owner of Cyan Racing.
"This is a performance concept but it might also be a first step towards a performance offer for Lynk & Co customers were we bring what we learn on the track to the road."
Cyan Racing, the official motorsport partner to Geely Group Motorsport, will enter the 2019 FIA World Touring Car Cup in 2019 with four Lynk & Co 03 TCR race cars for drivers Thed Björk, Yvan Muller, Andy Priaulx and Yann Ehrlacher under the Lynk & Co Cyan Racing banner.
The Lynk & Co 03 Cyan Concept road car has been developed by largely the same team that developed the previous concept cars of the company, the 450-hp C30 Concept and the 508-hp S60 Concept.
"Our engineering philosophy has always been to build cars for all conditions," said Henrik Fries, Head of Automotive R&D at Cyan Racing.
"A championship winning race car must never surprise its driver. It stays balanced no matter the circuit or weather. Building the Lynk & Co 03 Cyan Concept road car is no exception. We strive to make it perform on all roads, all seasons and in all conditions."
The development of the concept car is currently underway on the roads in Spain, also joining the race team in their preparation on racing circuits ahead of the WTCR season start in April.
The Lynk & Co 03 Cyan Concept
Engine
4-cylinder
1969cc
Turbo charged
Power
528hp at 7800 rpm
504Nm at 4500-7000 rpm
Max 8000 rpm
Transmission
Front-wheel drive
6-speed sequential gearbox
Steering wheel paddle shifts
60 ms shift time
Multi-plate limited slip differential
Performance
0-100 km/h in 4,4 sec
0-200 km/h in 10 sec
100-0 km/h in 30 meters
Top speed of 310 km/h
Max sideway g-force of 1,5G
Wheels
20" bespoke Cyan wheels
285/30R20 front and rear
Suspension
Öhlins adjustable dampers
Brakes
Dual circuit hydraulic system
6-piston calipers with 380 mm ventilated discs front
2-piston calipers with 278 mm ventilated discs rear
Weight
1287 kg