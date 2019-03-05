While everyone will be talking about the debuts at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show this week, Lynk & Co has decided not to bring its new concept to the Swiss show. The so-called 03 Cyan Concept has been developed in cooperation with Cyan Racing, formerly named Polestar, and is basically a road-legal version of the team’s World Touring Car Cup race car.

The vehicle has been built by largely the same team of engineers that created the C30 Concept and S60 Concept. While the race car development is still an ongoing process in Spain ahead of the WTCR season start in April this year, the show car is a completely functional machine and, honestly, we want to see it go into production.

17 Photos

"This is a natural step for us together with Lynk & Co. To build a road version of a race car is a great way to learn more about a car and its characteristics," Christian Dahl, founder and owner of Cyan Racing, comments. "This is a performance concept but it might also be a first step towards a performance offer for Lynk & Co customers where we bring what we learn on the track to the road." While Lynk & Co is not commenting on the prospects of putting it on the assembly lines, the performance numbers already look quite promising. The concept has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine generating 528 horsepower (394 kilowatts) at 7,800 rpm and a peak torque of 372 pound-feet (504 Newton-meters) between 4,500 and 7,000 rpm. The rev limiter kicks in at 8,000 rpm.

All the power is channeled to the front wheels through a six-speed sequential gearbox with steering paddle shifts and a multi-plate limited slip differential. Lynk & Co promises the gear changes take no longer than 60 milliseconds. The car rides on Ohlins adjustable dampers and 20-inch wheels with 285-section rubber. 380-mm six-piston front and 278-mm two-piston rear brakes provide the stopping power.

At 2,837 pounds (1,287 kilograms), the concept needs just 4.4 seconds to reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) from a standstill. 124 mph (200 kph) is reached in 10 seconds and the top speed is 193 mph (310 kph).

Source: Lynk & Co