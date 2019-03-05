Those who remember the original Aston Martin Lagonda – surely you all remember the beyond strange, long-snouted Lagonda sedan – will know it’s a nameplate with a storied history. Some people absolutely adore the outrageous design, others not-so-much. Now, Aston Martin has a new Lagonda debuting at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, in concept form anyway. You can watch the event live right here at Motor1.com, though it will require an early day for those in North America. The action starts on Tuesday at 10:55 AM CET, which is 4:55 AM on the East Coast and 1:55 AM for those on Pacific time.

What can we expect to see in this concept vehicle? Teasers thus far have told us this will be an all-terrain vehicle with a distinct crossover theme. With a name like Lagonda, expect a very long nose with a raked greenhouse, not unlike the Lagonda Vision concept we saw last year at Geneva. The new concept will also be a full-on electric vehicle, though stats at this point are completely unknown.

This new Lagonda should further hone-in on Aston Martin’s future design language that will carry the company into the future. And yes, that future will see a Lagonda enter production.