Two new engines and a 10-speed automatic are also in the cards.
Ford is packing some new features into its 2020 Transit lineup. Whether you’re dealing with cargo or people, the full-size vans offer a range of new driver assist features and powertrain options. Among them are upgraded engines, a new transmission, and available all-wheel drive. Chassis cab and cutaway models also benefit from a higher GVWR, which increases to 11,000 pounds.
“When we introduced Transit five years ago, it immediately became America’s go-to full-size van for fleets, small businesses and large families,” said Mark Buzzell, Ford’s director for fleet, lease and remarketing operations. “We listened to our commercial and family customers and updated Transit with useful amenities like standard Wi-Fi so kids or crew can stay connected, and helpful driver-assist features like available adaptive cruise control to take the stress out of traffic.”
Perhaps the most notable option is the availability of Ford's intelligent all-wheel-drive system. has the capability to send all power to the front wheels in normal mode to prevent slipping or skidding, or drivers can select various modes that better manage power for a range of conditions. If you’re a fan of diesel power, there’s a new 2.0-liter EcoBlue four-cylinder turbo option that replaces the current inline-5 diesel offered.
Additionally, a 3.5-liter PFDi V6 is the new standard-issue gasoline engine, replacing the outgoing 3.7-liter mill. The 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 remains an option for those seeking a bit more power, and Ford’s new 10-speed automatic is the new gearbox for all engine choices. Those seeking diesel power and all-wheel-drive will be disappointed, however. If you want to power all four wheels, you’ll need to stick with a gasoline engine.
Under the skin, Ford equips the 2020 Transit with a suite of standard-issue safety systems. Pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection is the big tamale, but the van also benefits from forward collision warning, lane-keep assist, and automatic high-beam lights. Higher trim levels get Ford’s Co-Pilot 360 system which adds blind spot monitoring and cross-traffic alert as well as reverse sensing systems. Active park assist, adaptive cruise control, and a bevy of cameras are available as optional extras.
From an appearance standpoint, the 2020 Transit receives a minor facelift with a tweaked grille, available LED headlights and a redesigned fascia. Inside there’s a revised dash and upgraded materials, as well as optional swivel front seats for those seeking more of an RV experience from their Transit. A new power sliding side door option is also available.
Pricing for the 2020 Transit isn’t available yet, but Ford says the new van will go on sale this fall.
Source: Ford
A Mom, a Hiker and a Deliveryman Walk into a Showroom; Each Drives out in a New 2020 Ford Transit
New features for best-selling Ford Transit family include available all-wheel drive for improved traction; 2020 Transit also sees two all-new engines and new 10-speed automatic transmission
New driver-assist features – including standard Pre-Collision Assist with automatic emergency braking and available Ford Co-Pilot360™ technologies – help improve on-road confidence, uptime and productivity for customers
Standard FordPass Connect™ modem with 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot and connectivity for up to 10 devices helps drivers stay in touch with their vehicle, business and customers
INDIANAPOLIS, March 5, 2019 – Proving once again that the best never rest, Ford – America’s van leader for 40 years – improves its best-selling Transit family with smart new technology, advanced driver-assist features and enhanced capability for a wide range of customers whether they use their vans to carry kids, seek out adventures or deliver cargo.
“When we introduced Transit five years ago, it immediately became America’s go-to full-size van for fleets, small businesses and large families,” said Mark Buzzell, Ford director, fleet, lease and remarketing operations. “We listened to our commercial and family customers and updated Transit with useful amenities like standard Wi-Fi so kids or crew can stay connected, and helpful driver-assist features like available adaptive cruise control to take the stress out of traffic.”
Upgrades include an available all-wheel-drive system, all-new 2.0-liter EcoBlue® bi-turbo I4 diesel, all-new 3.5-liter PFDi V6 gasoline engine with port fuel and direct injection and new 10-speed automatic transmission, plus new interiors and seating options.
The 2020 Ford Transit offers the most vehicle configurations in its class to help customers specify just the right van for any job. In addition to cargo van, passenger van, chassis cab and cutaway, a new crew van joins the lineup. It can carry five people in two rows of seating with side curtain airbags. Tailored for owners who need to move larger crews plus gear to a job site, the crew van is an enhancement to the 2020 Ford Transit family based on customer feedback.
A more capable Transit
Because work doesn’t stop when the weather gets bad, Transit offers an intelligent all-wheel-drive system that’s always on to provide enhanced traction on icy, snowy or muddy roads.
“We integrated Transit’s new all-wheel-drive system into the vehicle design early on to ensure it does not raise the load floor or seat height, making this van configuration as easy to enter and exit as the standard rear-wheel-drive model,” said Ray Eyles, Ford Transit chief program engineer. “This is a significant benefit for commercial drivers who are in and out of their vehicles dozens of times a day, as well as for shuttle bus passengers and families.”
In normal mode, this all-wheel-drive system continuously monitors and optimizes torque
output with the capability of sending up to 100 percent of available torque to the front wheels
to help prevent slipping on loose surfaces. Using the vehicle’s selectable drive modes, the
driver can engage mud and ruts or slippery modes at any speed to help increase the allwheel-
drive system’s capability for traveling in challenging conditions. All-wheel drive is
available with gasoline powertrains.
With 2020 Transit chassis cab and cutaway models, customers can also carry more, as the
maximum GVWR increases from 10,360 pounds to 11,000 pounds.
New and improved powertrains are designed to meet a wide range of customer needs
including advances in fuel efficiency. The all-new 3.5-liter PFDi V6 is the new standard
gasoline engine. It features port fuel and direct injection for improved efficiency versus the
outgoing 3.7-liter engine. An available all-new 2.0-liter EcoBlue® bi-turbo I4 diesel engine is
more fuel-efficient and offers more power and torque than the outgoing 3.2-liter diesel
engine. It is equipped with Auto Start-Stop and is quieter than its predecessor. Customers
can also choose the proven 3.5-liter EcoBoost® gas engine, which now includes Auto Start-
Stop Technology, as well. Both gas engines can be ordered with dual 250-amp alternators to
provide a robust power supply for upfit equipment.
All engines are paired with Ford’s proven 10-speed automatic transmission, which offers a
wide span of gear ratios, off-the-line performance and low engine speeds while highway
cruising – all designed to contribute to improved fuel efficiency for model year 2020.
Nicely equipped, Transit is easy to drive
Ford adds new driver-assist features to an already well-equipped van to create the smartest
Transit ever. These features can decrease the likelihood of an accident and improve uptime.
New driver-assist features standard on every 2020 Transit cargo van, crew van, passenger van,
cutaway and chassis cab include Pre-Collision Assist with automatic emergency braking and
Pedestrian Detection, forward collision warning, post-collision braking, Lane-Keeping System
and auto high-beam headlamps.
Transit passenger van XLT is equipped with Ford Co-Pilot360™, which includes the features
listed above plus Blind Spot Information System with trailer coverage and cross-traffic alert. A
new side sensing system joins the existing reverse sensing system as standard on XLT.
Available enhanced active park assist can simplify maneuvering into parallel or reverse
perpendicular parking spots. With the touch of a button, it provides prompts to the driver to
manage gear selection, accelerator and braking, while Transit automatically steers itself into
place. Enhanced active park assist includes park-out assist, which automatically steers the
van out of a space while the driver controls the gear shifter, accelerator and brakes, making
for less stress.
Other new driver-assist features available include adaptive cruise control, front and rear splitview
camera and adjustable speed limiting device.
Smart and connected Transit is incredibly useful and fun
The ability to stay in touch comes standard with the new Transit with an embedded FordPass
Connect™ modem with 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot and connectivity for up to 10 devices – fun for
families and incredibly useful for commercial customers who use their van as mobile office or
workshop. USB outlets in every row of the passenger van can even mitigate family squabbles.
Fleets can further enhance efficiency by choosing available new Ford Telematics™ and Ford
Data Services™, which put an array of tools at the disposal of fleet managers. Fleet managers
can optimize their business with easy-to-use features like detailed live map GPS tracking with
order-to-delivery status, geofencing with alerts and key performance indicators. Fuel waste
reporting helps identify ways to save costs, while Ford Telematics suggests coaching
opportunities to increase efficiency, reduce waste and reveal concerns like seatbelt use or
speed compliance. Managers can receive proactive maintenance notifications and vehicle
health alerts, enabling them to schedule service, plan ahead and maximize uptime.
Other technology updates include a center stack that can be optioned two different ways –
either with a standard 4-inch full-color multifunction display or 8-inch slim-line touch screen
display, each with the latest in SYNC® 3 plus Android Auto™ or Apple CarPlay™ compatibility. A
4.2-inch productivity screen in the cluster provides vehicle information and phone call status.
AppLink for SYNC allows customers to control select apps on the touch screen without plugging
in their Android or iOS device.
Form follows function
Exterior updates for Transit are subtle but functionally driven. A new power sliding door is
available for cargo van and passenger van to make getting loaded up as well as exiting the
vehicle easier. Premium high-intensity discharge headlamps with signature LED surround are
available. Three grilles will adorn different models in van, chassis cab and cutaway
configurations – a three-bar design with black or chrome bars and an open mesh design for
maximum cooling. Vans equipped with the powerful 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine get a larger grille
for maximum cooling.
Transit has a new interior with a modern dashboard and features designed to improve comfort
and practicality, such as durable new fabrics on the seating surfaces, plus myriad cupholders
and compartments for storing gear and gadgets. Grab handles are improved, vents are updated
to better direct heated and cooled air, and overall ergonomics are enhanced to make using
everything a bit easier. Optional swivel front seats are available for the first time in response to
recreational vehicle customer requests.
The upgraded 2020 Ford Transit will ship this fall to Ford’s nationwide network of 3,000 dealers,
including more than 675 dedicated Commercial Vehicle Center locations.