A Mom, a Hiker and a Deliveryman Walk into a Showroom; Each Drives out in a New 2020 Ford Transit

New features for best-selling Ford Transit family include available all-wheel drive for improved traction; 2020 Transit also sees two all-new engines and new 10-speed automatic transmission

 New driver-assist features – including standard Pre-Collision Assist with automatic emergency braking and available Ford Co-Pilot360™ technologies – help improve on-road confidence, uptime and productivity for customers

 Standard FordPass Connect™ modem with 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot and connectivity for up to 10 devices helps drivers stay in touch with their vehicle, business and customers



INDIANAPOLIS, March 5, 2019 – Proving once again that the best never rest, Ford – America’s van leader for 40 years – improves its best-selling Transit family with smart new technology, advanced driver-assist features and enhanced capability for a wide range of customers whether they use their vans to carry kids, seek out adventures or deliver cargo.



“When we introduced Transit five years ago, it immediately became America’s go-to full-size van for fleets, small businesses and large families,” said Mark Buzzell, Ford director, fleet, lease and remarketing operations. “We listened to our commercial and family customers and updated Transit with useful amenities like standard Wi-Fi so kids or crew can stay connected, and helpful driver-assist features like available adaptive cruise control to take the stress out of traffic.”



Upgrades include an available all-wheel-drive system, all-new 2.0-liter EcoBlue® bi-turbo I4 diesel, all-new 3.5-liter PFDi V6 gasoline engine with port fuel and direct injection and new 10-speed automatic transmission, plus new interiors and seating options.



The 2020 Ford Transit offers the most vehicle configurations in its class to help customers specify just the right van for any job. In addition to cargo van, passenger van, chassis cab and cutaway, a new crew van joins the lineup. It can carry five people in two rows of seating with side curtain airbags. Tailored for owners who need to move larger crews plus gear to a job site, the crew van is an enhancement to the 2020 Ford Transit family based on customer feedback.



A more capable Transit

Because work doesn’t stop when the weather gets bad, Transit offers an intelligent all-wheel-drive system that’s always on to provide enhanced traction on icy, snowy or muddy roads.



“We integrated Transit’s new all-wheel-drive system into the vehicle design early on to ensure it does not raise the load floor or seat height, making this van configuration as easy to enter and exit as the standard rear-wheel-drive model,” said Ray Eyles, Ford Transit chief program engineer. “This is a significant benefit for commercial drivers who are in and out of their vehicles dozens of times a day, as well as for shuttle bus passengers and families.”

In normal mode, this all-wheel-drive system continuously monitors and optimizes torque

output with the capability of sending up to 100 percent of available torque to the front wheels

to help prevent slipping on loose surfaces. Using the vehicle’s selectable drive modes, the

driver can engage mud and ruts or slippery modes at any speed to help increase the allwheel-

drive system’s capability for traveling in challenging conditions. All-wheel drive is

available with gasoline powertrains.



With 2020 Transit chassis cab and cutaway models, customers can also carry more, as the

maximum GVWR increases from 10,360 pounds to 11,000 pounds.



New and improved powertrains are designed to meet a wide range of customer needs

including advances in fuel efficiency. The all-new 3.5-liter PFDi V6 is the new standard

gasoline engine. It features port fuel and direct injection for improved efficiency versus the

outgoing 3.7-liter engine. An available all-new 2.0-liter EcoBlue® bi-turbo I4 diesel engine is

more fuel-efficient and offers more power and torque than the outgoing 3.2-liter diesel

engine. It is equipped with Auto Start-Stop and is quieter than its predecessor. Customers

can also choose the proven 3.5-liter EcoBoost® gas engine, which now includes Auto Start-

Stop Technology, as well. Both gas engines can be ordered with dual 250-amp alternators to

provide a robust power supply for upfit equipment.



All engines are paired with Ford’s proven 10-speed automatic transmission, which offers a

wide span of gear ratios, off-the-line performance and low engine speeds while highway

cruising – all designed to contribute to improved fuel efficiency for model year 2020.



Nicely equipped, Transit is easy to drive



Ford adds new driver-assist features to an already well-equipped van to create the smartest

Transit ever. These features can decrease the likelihood of an accident and improve uptime.

New driver-assist features standard on every 2020 Transit cargo van, crew van, passenger van,

cutaway and chassis cab include Pre-Collision Assist with automatic emergency braking and

Pedestrian Detection, forward collision warning, post-collision braking, Lane-Keeping System

and auto high-beam headlamps.



Transit passenger van XLT is equipped with Ford Co-Pilot360™, which includes the features

listed above plus Blind Spot Information System with trailer coverage and cross-traffic alert. A

new side sensing system joins the existing reverse sensing system as standard on XLT.

Available enhanced active park assist can simplify maneuvering into parallel or reverse

perpendicular parking spots. With the touch of a button, it provides prompts to the driver to

manage gear selection, accelerator and braking, while Transit automatically steers itself into

place. Enhanced active park assist includes park-out assist, which automatically steers the

van out of a space while the driver controls the gear shifter, accelerator and brakes, making

for less stress.



Other new driver-assist features available include adaptive cruise control, front and rear splitview

camera and adjustable speed limiting device.

Smart and connected Transit is incredibly useful and fun



The ability to stay in touch comes standard with the new Transit with an embedded FordPass

Connect™ modem with 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot and connectivity for up to 10 devices – fun for

families and incredibly useful for commercial customers who use their van as mobile office or

workshop. USB outlets in every row of the passenger van can even mitigate family squabbles.

Fleets can further enhance efficiency by choosing available new Ford Telematics™ and Ford

Data Services™, which put an array of tools at the disposal of fleet managers. Fleet managers

can optimize their business with easy-to-use features like detailed live map GPS tracking with

order-to-delivery status, geofencing with alerts and key performance indicators. Fuel waste

reporting helps identify ways to save costs, while Ford Telematics suggests coaching

opportunities to increase efficiency, reduce waste and reveal concerns like seatbelt use or

speed compliance. Managers can receive proactive maintenance notifications and vehicle

health alerts, enabling them to schedule service, plan ahead and maximize uptime.



Other technology updates include a center stack that can be optioned two different ways –

either with a standard 4-inch full-color multifunction display or 8-inch slim-line touch screen

display, each with the latest in SYNC® 3 plus Android Auto™ or Apple CarPlay™ compatibility. A

4.2-inch productivity screen in the cluster provides vehicle information and phone call status.

AppLink for SYNC allows customers to control select apps on the touch screen without plugging

in their Android or iOS device.



Form follows function



Exterior updates for Transit are subtle but functionally driven. A new power sliding door is

available for cargo van and passenger van to make getting loaded up as well as exiting the

vehicle easier. Premium high-intensity discharge headlamps with signature LED surround are

available. Three grilles will adorn different models in van, chassis cab and cutaway

configurations – a three-bar design with black or chrome bars and an open mesh design for

maximum cooling. Vans equipped with the powerful 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine get a larger grille

for maximum cooling.



Transit has a new interior with a modern dashboard and features designed to improve comfort

and practicality, such as durable new fabrics on the seating surfaces, plus myriad cupholders

and compartments for storing gear and gadgets. Grab handles are improved, vents are updated

to better direct heated and cooled air, and overall ergonomics are enhanced to make using

everything a bit easier. Optional swivel front seats are available for the first time in response to

recreational vehicle customer requests.



The upgraded 2020 Ford Transit will ship this fall to Ford’s nationwide network of 3,000 dealers,

including more than 675 dedicated Commercial Vehicle Center locations.