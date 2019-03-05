Hide press release Show press release

All-New F-600 Super Duty Leads Completely Updated Ford Commercial Vehicle Lineup

 Ford – America’s commercial vehicle leader for 34 years – introduces its all-new F-600 Super Duty, and updates Super Duty chassis cab, Transit, F-650 and F-750 Medium Duty trucks, E- Series and its F-53 and F-59 stripped chassis models for the industry’s broadest, freshest lineup

 Smart new driver-assist technologies including automatic emergency braking available on all Ford commercial vehicles help improve driver confidence and fleet performance

 Connectivity comes standard with factory-installed modems offering 4G LTE Wi-Fi on all new commercial vehicles enabling fleets to use new Ford TelematicsTM and Ford Data ServicesTM fleet management solutions to improve uptime and reduce operating costs

INDIANAPOLIS, March 5, 2019 – Ford is adding new engines, greater connectivity and smart new driver-assist technology across its commercial vehicle lineup – on everything from the vans that deliver our food to the plows that clear our streets to the utility trucks that restore our power after a storm.

First up, America’s truck leader introduces the all-new F-600 Super Duty chassis cab, a medium-duty truck with the right size, power and technology to tackle the toughest jobs. F-600 delivers the capability of a Class 6 truck – including a maximum GVWR of 22,000 pounds – in a familiar Class 5 Super Duty package. With F-600, customers no longer have to choose between a truck that doesn’t have enough payload to carry all the tools they need to a job site and a truck that’s too big. The Built Ford Tough F-600 stands poised to go where bigger trucks can’t.

Updates to Transit, Super Duty chassis cab, Medium Duty trucks, E-Series and stripped chassis complete the refresh of Ford’s entire commercial vehicle lineup that began 13 months ago with the introduction of the 2019 Transit Connect. As the only full-line manufacturer of commercial vehicles in Classes 1-7, Ford has the broadest, freshest offerings. These new vehicles debuted today at The Work Truck Show in Indianapolis.

“For 34 years, Ford has consistently sold more commercial vehicles every year than any other manufacturer because we listen to our customers then get to work developing the products and technologies they need,” said Mark Buzzell, Ford director of fleet, lease and remarketing operations. “The updates we’re announcing today were driven by our customers’ focus on improving safety, reducing cost, and increasing uptime and productivity. Giving our customers the freshest lineup plus driver-assist technologies and connectivity is a great example of Ford delivering smart vehicles for a smart world.”

All Ford commercial vehicle product lines are updated with standard modems with 4G LTE Wi-Fi for up to 10 devices to help keep drivers and crews connected while on the job or on the road. New Ford TelematicsTM and Ford Data ServicesTM are available across the lineup to help

commercial customers operate their fleets more efficiently. Ford Telematics and Data Services enable fleet managers to enhance uptime and asset utilization, optimize running costs, improve driver behavior, and protect their fleets using Ford OEM-grade telematics software, integrating with the company’s existing telematics service provider or taking vehicle data directly into their own IT systems – giving them the power of choice.

Smart driver-assist technologies

A single traffic accident can have a serious impact not just on the drivers and passengers involved, but on a fleet’s bottom line. Automatic emergency braking can help drivers avoid or mitigate collisions in some cases. It is standard on 2020 Transit and 2019 Transit Connect and available across the rest of Ford’s commercial vehicle lineup.

Additional elements of Ford Co-Pilot360TM technologies become available on Ford commercial vehicles for the new model year. For F-650 and F-750 medium duty trucks, plus E-Series and F- 53 and F-59 stripped chassis, traction control, hill start assist and auto headlamps are standard. Optional elements on these lines include adaptive cruise control, electronic stability control, lane departure warning, Driver Alert System and auto high-beam headlamps. Super Duty chassis cab adds standard auto high-beam headlamps and available lane departure warning. The smartest Transit ever adds standard forward collision warning, post-collision braking, Lane- Keeping System and auto high-beam headlamps. New available driver-assist technology for Transit includes adaptive cruise control, Blind Spot Information System with trailer coverage, enhanced active park assist, side sensing system, front and rear split-view camera and adjustable speed limiting device.

All-new 7.3-liter V8 engine delivers power and durability

Ford’s all-new 7.3-liter V8 gasoline engine that debuted last month in F-Series Super Duty pickups is also available in Super Duty chassis cab, F-650 and F-750 medium-duty trucks, E- Series, and F-53 and F-59 stripped chassis. This 7.3-liter V8 generates more torque and power than the 6.8-liter V10 engine it replaces. Its compact package provides greater maintenance access for technicians and because it has two fewer cylinders, it also uses fewer parts than the outgoing V10, resulting in less downtime at the shop and lower long-term ownership costs. Based on decades of commercial engine experience, the 7.3-liter uses an all-new cam-in-block, overhead-valve architecture with cast iron block and forged steel crankshaft for maximum durability. Port injection with variable-valve timing optimizes the intake and exhaust to match performance with workload. Oil jets cool the pistons under heavy loads.

Ford is the only manufacturer that designs, engineers and builds its own engines and transmissions for all of its commercial vehicles, making it easier for customers to get consistent service and support from a convenient single source – their local Ford dealer.

New F-600 provides increased capability on a proven platform

For customers who need additional payload or need to mount heavier upfits but don’t want to move into a larger truck, the all-new Ford F-600 Super Duty chassis cab fills the sweet spot between F-550 and F-650. Although the overall vehicle is the same size as an F-550, F-600 uses upgraded driveline and chassis components, as well as higher-weight-rated 19.5-inch tires and wheels to help it achieve a higher GVWR. With Ford’s class-exclusive choice of gasoline or diesel powertrains and 4x2 or 4x4 drivetrains, F-600 lets fleets spec the truck they want instead of settling for one that’s available. F-600 can be ordered in early 2020 and will be available in mid 2020.

New for 2020 Super Duty chassis cab, customers can choose from three engines – the 7.3-liter gas V8, a third-generation 6.7-liter Power Stroke® diesel or a 6.2-liter gas V8. An all-new 10- speed TorqShift® automatic transmission is available across all engine offerings with available live-drive power takeoff provision with up to 300 lb.-ft. of torque.

Transit drives ahead

Transit is significantly updated for 2020 to make it more capable and easy to drive. Upgrades include two all-new engines mated to a new standard 10-speed transmission designed to improve fuel efficiency over 2019 Transit, available all-wheel drive to provide enhanced traction on icy, snowy or muddy roads, and additional seating options.

The 2020 Ford Transit offers the most vehicle configurations in its class to help customers specify just the right van for the job. In addition to cargo van, passenger van, chassis cab and cutaway models, a new crew van with seating for five joins the lineup. Three-across front seating is also available.

Exterior updates include an available power sliding door for Transit cargo van and passenger van, as well as three new grilles. Interior accommodations are upgraded with new fabrics, a new instrument panel and available 8-inch touch screen with SYNC® 3.

F-650 and F-750 Medium Duty offer choice

Ford is the only manufacturer to offer both gas and diesel engines in its Class 6-7 trucks. Offering a choice between the new 7.3-liter gas engine and 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 diesel allows customers to spec the performance, efficiency and cost benefits that are right for their business. Both engines are mated to Ford’s 6-speed TorqShift heavy-duty automatic transmission.

An updated instrument panel includes a new steering column, wheel and cluster, while new standard AM/FM stereo radio with Bluetooth functionality and USB ports makes getting in the cab and driving the new F-650 or F-750 as familiar as driving a Super Duty pickup. With an ongoing national driver shortage, customers appreciate any advantage technology can provide in making the transition to larger trucks as smooth as possible.

Production of model year 2021 F-650 and F-750 begins in early January 2020.

E-Series evolves

E-Series has been in continuous production for 58 years with more than 2.7 million vehicles still on the road*. Available in cutaway and stripped chassis models that are used for applications like shuttle buses, ambulances and small RVs, E-Series gets updated with new content for 2021. An updated interior features a refreshed instrument panel including new cluster, steering wheel and standard AM/FM stereo radio with Bluetooth functionality and USB ports. A new upfitter interface module provides a more seamless experience with installed equipment.

Two unique engine calibrations for the all-new 7.3-liter V8 engine let E-Series customers choose the best horsepower and torque application for their needs. A best-in-class maximum GVWR of 14,500 pounds lets E-Series carry the heaviest van upfits or RV chassis.

Stripped chassis adds tech

For work or play, Ford stripped chassis are the foundation of choice. F-53 – America’s best- selling Class A motorhome chassis** – gets new standard content to improve steering, upgrade center of gravity capability on higher GVWR models and enhance the driving experience. Both F-53 and F-59, commonly used for walk-in vans, get a new steering column, instrument cluster and electrical architecture.

