What is Bugatti debuting at the Geneva Motor Show? Honestly, we’re not quite sure. Not-so-subtle teasers suggest it could be a reborn, one-off, $18-million Atlantic. Other reports say it will simply be the Chiron Sport 110th Anniversary Edition, which we’ve already seen. More than likely, it will be both.

Whatever the case, tune in tomorrow morning to find out what it is for sure. Bugatti’s press conference kicks off early at the Geneva Motor Show at 3:00 A.M Eastern Time / 12:00 A.M Pacific Time / 8:00 AM GMT on Tuesday, March 5th, 2019.

Keep this page bookmarked and watch all the action unfold right here.