It's everything you love about the hardcore SVJ, but with a bit more wind in your hair.
We heard rumors this car was coming, and now it’s officially here. The hardcore Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster gets all the aerodynamic insanity and prolific naturally aspirated power found on the hard top. The obvious difference here is that driver and passenger can experience the fervor in an open cockpit, and we suspect it’s indeed quite an experience.
“The Aventador SVJ Roadster inherits all the power, performance and groundbreaking aerodynamic technologies of the coupé, but with its own iconic presence and prowess,” said Lamborghini Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stefano Domenicali. “It is as fundamentally exciting to drive as the Aventador SVJ but with an added exclusivity: the option of the open air. With the same extraordinary performance roof on or off, the Aventador SVJ Roadster incorporates the dynamism of the coupé with the unique spirit of a Lamborghini roadster.”
Typicially, lopping off the roof exacts at least a small performance penalty due to a variety of factors, not the least of which is added weight. Lamborghini doesn’t offer specifics on what is done to offset the reduced structural rigidity from a fixed roof, but the process adds 50 kilograms (110 pounds) to the SVJ’s recipe. As such, the automaker says the Roadster requires an extra tenth of a second to hit 62 mph (100 km/h), but a 2.9-second sprint still isn’t slow by any stretch of the imagination. The removable roof is carbon fiber and lifts out in seconds, with storage allotted under the front hood.
Lamborghini doesn’t mention any detriment to the SVJ’s exceptional handling characteristics. The SVJ’s snazzy active aero components that comprise its patented ALA 2.0 system are in full effect, channeling airflow to different parts of the car to maximize overall downforce as well as assisting with braking and side-to-side forces for cornering. The removable roof is said to have no effect on airflow over the car, but you should be able to properly wrap yourself in aural delight from the 770-horsepower V12 mounted right behind the driver's seat.
The automaker plans to produce 800 SVJ Roadsters, with sales beginning this summer. As you can image it won’t come cheap – pricing in the United States starts at $573,996.
Source: Lamborghini
Automobili Lamborghini launches the Aventador SVJ Roadster at Geneva Motor Show 2019: exclusive open air driving perfection
- Aventador SVJ power, performance and technologies in a roadster
- Naturally aspirated V12 engine, outputting 770 hp at 8,500 rpm and 720 Nm torque at 6,750 rpm
- Lightweight materials, racing solutions and ALA 2.0 for best handling performance
- Acceleration 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and top speed in excess of 350 km/h
- Produced in just 800 units
|Europe:
|EUR 387,007 (suggested retail price taxes excluded)
|UK:
|GBP 323,323 (suggested retail price taxes excluded)
|USA:
|USD 573,966 (suggested retail price – GGT excluded)
|China:
|RMB 8,296,758 (suggested retail price taxes included)
|Japan:
|YEN 57,143,135 (suggested retail price taxes excluded)
|CHASSIS AND BODY
|Frame
|Carbon fiber monocoque with aluminum front and rear frames
|Body
|Removable carbon fiber engine bonnet; fixed side air inlets; fixed rear spoiler with integrated ALA 2.0 System and Aero Vectoring System. Aluminum front bonnet, front fenders and doors; SMC rear fender and rocker covers with increased air inlets. New front and rear lightweight bumpers. New Front diffuser with integrated ALA 2.0 System. High pressure RTM carbon fiber hard top, painted or in visible carbon fiber.
|Suspension type
|Push rod magneto-rheological active front and rear suspension with horizontal dampers and springs.
|Suspension geometry
|Aluminum double wishbone fully independent front and rear suspension.
|ESP
|ESC/ ABS Bosch 8.0 with different ESC characteristics, managed by drive select mode.
|Brakes
|Dual hydraulic circuit brake system with vacuum brake booster. CCB with 6-cylinder brake calipers at the front and 4-cylinder brake calipers at the rear.
|Ventilated discs (front – rear)
|Carbon ceramic brake discs
(Ø 400 x 38 mm – Ø 380 x 38 mm)
|Steering
|Hydraulic assisted power steering with three different servotronic characteristics, coupled with Lamborghini Dynamic Steering (LDS) and Lamborghini Rear-wheel Steering (LRS), managed by drive select mode
|Steering wheel ratio
|10:1 – 18:1
|Steering wheel turns lock to lock
|2.1 – 2.4
|Steering wheel diameter
|358 mm
|Tires (front – rear)
|New Pirelli P Zero Corsa 255/30 ZR20 – 355/25 ZR21
|Wheels (front – rear)
|9''JX20” H2 ET 32.2 – 13” JX21”H2 ET 66.7
|Kerb-to-kerb turning circle
|11.5 m (37.73 ft.) - average value, variable due to dynamic condition, thanks to LRS
|Mirrors
|External mirrors heated, electrically adjustable and foldable
|Rear spoiler
|Fixed spoiler with integrated ALA 2.0 System and Aero Vectoring System
|Airbags
|Front dual stage driver airbag and front adaptive passenger airbag; seats with side “head-thorax” airbags; passenger and driver knee airbags in selected markets
|ENGINE
|Type
|V12, 60°, MPI
|Displacement
|6,498 cc (396.5 cu. ln)
|Bore and stroke
|Ø 95 mm x 76.4 mm (3.74 in. x 3 in.)
|Valve per cylinder
|4
|Valve gear
|Variable valve timing electronically controlled
|Compression ratio
|11.8 ± 0.2
|Maximum power
|770 hp (566 kW) at 8,500 rpm
|Specific Power output
|118.5 hp/l (87.1 kW/l)
|Maximum torque
|720 Nm at 6,750 rpm
|Engine speed, maximum
|8,700 rpm
|Power to weight ratio
|2.05 kg/hp
|Emission class
|EURO 6 - LEV 3
|Emission control system
|Catalytic converters with lambda sensors
|Cooling system
|Water and oil cross flow cooling system with variable air inlets
|Engine management system
|Lamborghini Iniezione Elettronica (LIE) with Ion current analysis
|Lubrication system
|Dry sump
|DRIVETRAIN
|Type of transmission
|4WD with Haldex generation IV
|Gearbox
|7 speed ISR, shifting characteristic depending on drive select mode
|Standard
|AMT
|
1st gear ratio
|
3.909
|
2nd gear ratio
|
2.438
|
3rd gear ratio
|
1.810
|
4th gear ratio
|
1.458
|
5th gear ratio
|
1.185
|
6th gear ratio
|
0.967
|
7th gear ratio
|
0.844
|
Reverse ratio
|
2.929
|Final drive ratio (rear – front
|2.867 – 3.273
|Clutch
|Dry double plate clutch, Ø 235 mm (9.25 in.)
|PERFORMANCE
|Top speed
|> 350 km/h (> 217 mph)
|Acceleration 0-100 km/h
[0-62 mph]
|2.9 sec.
|Acceleration 0-200 km/h
[0-124 mph]
|8.8 sec.
|Braking 100-0 km/h
[62-0 mph]
|31 m
|DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT
|Wheelbase
|2,700 mm (106.30 in.)
|Overall length
|4,943 mm (194.61 in.)
|Overall width
(excluding/including mirrors)
|2,098 mm (82.60 in.)/
2,273 mm (89.49 in.)
|Overall height
|1,136 mm (44.72 in.)
|Track (front – rear)
|1,720 mm (67.71 in) – 1,680 mm (66.14 in.)
|Ground clearance
(standard – lifting)
|115 ± 2 mm (front with lifting 155 mm)
|Dry weight
|1,575 kg (3,472 lb)
|Total weight permitted
|2,100 kg (4.630 lb)
|Weight distribution
(front – rear)
|43% - 57%
|CAPACITIES
|Fuel tank
|85 liters
|Engine oil
|13 liters
|Engine coolant
|25 liters
|Luggage compartment
|140 liters
|CONSUMPTION
|WLTP cycle