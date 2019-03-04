It's everything you love about the hardcore SVJ, but with a bit more wind in your hair.

We heard rumors this car was coming, and now it’s officially here. The hardcore Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster gets all the aerodynamic insanity and prolific naturally aspirated power found on the hard top. The obvious difference here is that driver and passenger can experience the fervor in an open cockpit, and we suspect it’s indeed quite an experience.

Get To Know The SVJ:

Spend 14 Minutes With The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63
Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Is A 770-HP Track Monster

“The Aventador SVJ Roadster inherits all the power, performance and groundbreaking aerodynamic technologies of the coupé, but with its own iconic presence and prowess,” said Lamborghini Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stefano Domenicali. “It is as fundamentally exciting to drive as the Aventador SVJ but with an added exclusivity: the option of the open air. With the same extraordinary performance roof on or off, the Aventador SVJ Roadster incorporates the dynamism of the coupé with the unique spirit of a Lamborghini roadster.”

2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster
35 Photos
2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster 2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster 2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster 2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster 2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster 2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster 2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster

Typicially, lopping off the roof exacts at least a small performance penalty due to a variety of factors, not the least of which is added weight. Lamborghini doesn’t offer specifics on what is done to offset the reduced structural rigidity from a fixed roof, but the process adds 50 kilograms (110 pounds) to the SVJ’s recipe. As such, the automaker says the Roadster requires an extra tenth of a second to hit 62 mph (100 km/h), but a 2.9-second sprint still isn’t slow by any stretch of the imagination. The removable roof is carbon fiber and lifts out in seconds, with storage allotted under the front hood.

Lamborghini doesn’t mention any detriment to the SVJ’s exceptional handling characteristics. The SVJ’s snazzy active aero components that comprise its patented ALA 2.0 system are in full effect, channeling airflow to different parts of the car to maximize overall downforce as well as assisting with braking and side-to-side forces for cornering. The removable roof is said to have no effect on airflow over the car, but you should be able to properly wrap yourself in aural delight from the 770-horsepower V12 mounted right behind the driver's seat.

The automaker plans to produce 800 SVJ Roadsters, with sales beginning this summer. As you can image it won’t come cheap – pricing in the United States starts at $573,996.

Source: Lamborghini

Hide press releaseShow press release

Automobili Lamborghini launches the Aventador SVJ Roadster at Geneva Motor Show 2019: exclusive open air driving perfection

  • Aventador SVJ power, performance and technologies in a roadster
  • Naturally aspirated V12 engine, outputting 770 hp at 8,500 rpm and 720 Nm torque at 6,750 rpm
  • Lightweight materials, racing solutions and ALA 2.0 for best handling performance
  • Acceleration 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and top speed in excess of 350 km/h
  • Produced in just 800 units
Sant’Agata Bolognese/Geneva, 4 March 2019 – The Aventador SVJ Roadster makes its worldwide premiere at Geneva Motor Show, presented by Automobili Lamborghini in a press conference on its stand, alongside the new Huracán EVO Spyder that also makes its international debut. The open top version of the coupé, the Aventador SVJ Roadster upholds the exceptional performance, handling and aerodynamic superiority of the SVJ, with its unique roadster design granting an exclusive open air exhilaration to both driver and passenger.
 
“The Aventador SVJ Roadster inherits all the power, performance and ground breaking aerodynamic technologies of the coupé, but with its own iconic presence and prowess,” says Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini, Stefano Domenicali. “It is as fundamentally exciting to drive as the Aventador SVJ but with an added exclusivity: the option of the open air. With the same extraordinary performance roof on or off, the Aventador SVJ Roadster incorporates the dynamism of the coupé with the unique spirit of a Lamborghini roadster.”
 
The SVJ Roadster sports the ‘Super Veloce’ for superfast and ‘Jota’ suffixes, signifying the car’s performance and track prowess: its coupé stablemate took the Nürburgring-Nordschleife production car record lap-time and the roadster is no less a futuristic, driver’s car. Benchmark performance comes from the most powerful series production V12-engined car produced to date by Lamborghini, outputting 770 hp (566 kW) at maximum 8,500 rpm. The SVJ Roadster delivers 720 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm, with a weight-to-power ratio of 2.05 kg/hp. The SVJ accelerates from standing to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and from 0 to 200 km/h in 8.8 seconds.  A top speed of more than 350 km/h is complemented by a braking distance of 100 km/h to 0 in 31 meters.
 
The roadster roof, constructed from high pressure RTM carbon fiber, is removable via quick-release levers in the cabin, and securely stored under the front hood. Weighing less than 6 kg each part, the roadster adds only 50 kg to the SVJ coupé’s weight of 1,525 kg.
 
Just 800 units will be produced of the Aventador SVJ Roadster. The car shown in Geneva in the new matt color bronzo zenas (bronze) features a special Ad Personam livery in bianco phanes (white). The livery emphasizes the sharp lines of the front and rear bumpers and further enriches the specifically redesigned engine bonnet.
 
A roadster in coupé clothing
 
The SVJ Roadster sports the Aventador SVJ’s design purity, inspired by super-fast, super-athletic, aeronautical references such as space ships and jet fighters as well as race motorbikes. The Roadster’s lines, with roof on or off, clearly identify its aerodynamic design and superiority, delivered by the latest 2.0 version of ALA: Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva, Lamborghini’s patented active aerodynamics system.  
 
The ALA system actively varies aero load to achieve high downforce or low drag, depending on dynamic conditions using electronically-actuated motors positioned in the front splitter and the rear wing. Using Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Attiva 2.0 (LDVA 2.0), dedicated algorithms supported by an improved inertial sensor platform govern all the car’s electronic systems in real time, activating the ALA system flaps in less than 500 milliseconds to ensure the best aerodynamic set-up of the car in every driving condition. When ALA is off, the active flaps are closed and the rear wing, produced entirely in carbon fiber, acts as a traditional fixed wing, generating maximum downforce for high speed cornering and full brake conditions. When ALA switches to ‘on’ the flaps are opened, reducing air pressure on the front spoiler and directing air flow via an inner channel and through the specially-shaped vortex generators on the underside of the car. Flaps in the central pylon also open to stall the rear wing, all drastically reducing drag and optimizing conditions for maximum acceleration and top speed.
 
The aero vectoring system on the SVJ Roadster facilitates high speed cornering. The LDVA 2.0 instructs ALA to be switched on in either the right or left side of the wing depending on the direction of the turn. Increased downforce and traction on the inner wheel counteracts the load transfer in rolling conditions, optimizing the chassis’ momentum and requiring a reduced steering angle, improving the car’s overall dynamic stability.
 
Large side air intakes and front side fins increase airflow, aid cooling and reduce drag. Airflow over the roof is uninterrupted whether roof is on or off, and the overall result is an improvement by 40% of the total downforce compared to the Aventador SV Roadster version.
 
The V12 SVJ-enhanced powerplant, with titanium intake valve, new-shape intake runner and length, and modified intake cylinder head duct for higher flow coefficient, is visible through the lightweight carbon fiber rear engine bonnet, removable via quick release clips. The high-mounted lightweight naked exhaust produces the most emotive sound from the SVJ Roadster’s engine, adding to the experience of the roadster’s occupants.
 
The Aventador SVJ Roadster’s rear-wheel steering provides exceptional high-speed stability and cornering agility while reducing braking distances and providing the feedback demanded in high-performance environments on both road and track. Lamborghini Dynamic Steering (LDS) is calibrated to provide both steering precision and natural feedback and the seven-speed Independent Shifting Road (ISR) gearbox is optimized for the SVJ Roadster’s power and torque. 
 
The Aventador SVJ Roadster’s four-wheel drive system and ESC, specifically calibrated, ensure the best handling and driver experience in all grip conditions, also extreme ones, and ABS has been specifically tuned for the improved grip provided by dedicated tires and ALA system.
 
The Magneto Rheological Suspension (LMS) is calibrated for maximum body and wheel control with a focus on performance on road and track, with anti-roll bar stiffness improved by 50% compared to the Aventador SV Roadster. Both systems cooperate in compensating pitch and roll movement, maximizing the downforce generated by the underfloor. Even with the roadster’s roof off, stiffness is not compromised.
 
The Aventador SVJ Roadster sports super-light ‘Nireo’ aluminum rims, fitted with specially designed Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires or with optional street-legal Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires.
 
Exclusive open air experience
 
The Aventador SVJ Roadster provides an exclusive, fun-to drive experience, especially with the roof off, on road or track. The three driving modes STRADA, SPORT and CORSA are complemented by the EGO option, allowing the driver to fully customize his preferences for car set-up and they have been optimized to work together with ALA 2.0 active aerodynamics.
 
The SVJ Roadster’s occupants are assured a comfortable experience with the roof off, the driver can electronically open the rear window, which functions as a windshield when closed and when open, amplifies the unique sound of the naturally aspirated V12 engine.
 
The cockpit features Kombi graphics on the TFT digital dashboard display as well as showing live status of the ALA functions. The Navigation System and Infotainment System including AppleCarPlay as an option free of charge, allowing the cockpit’s occupants to manage voice activated communications and entertainment from personal Apple devices. 
 
The specification of the Aventador SVJ is virtually limitless through Lamborghini’s Ad Personam customization program, and the car on display in Geneva shows only one of almost 350 colors available. In the interior every single leather and Alcantara part can be specified upon customer demand. The program is offered through every authorized Lamborghini dealer and it is also possible for customers to access a very exclusive area in the Lamborghini factory to create a unique car.
 
Price of the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster and market delivery
 
The first customers will take delivery of the new Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster in summer 2019 with suggested retail prices as follows:
 
Europe: EUR 387,007 (suggested retail price taxes excluded)
UK: GBP 323,323 (suggested retail price taxes excluded)
USA: USD 573,966 (suggested retail price – GGT excluded)
China: RMB 8,296,758 (suggested retail price taxes included)
Japan: YEN 57,143,135 (suggested retail price taxes excluded)
 
Technical Data – Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster
 
CHASSIS AND BODY
Frame Carbon fiber monocoque with aluminum front and rear frames
Body Removable carbon fiber engine bonnet; fixed side air inlets; fixed rear spoiler with integrated ALA 2.0 System and Aero Vectoring System. Aluminum front bonnet, front fenders and doors; SMC rear fender and rocker covers with increased air inlets. New front and rear lightweight bumpers. New Front diffuser with integrated ALA 2.0 System. High pressure RTM carbon fiber hard top, painted or in visible carbon fiber.
Suspension type Push rod magneto-rheological active front and rear suspension with horizontal dampers and springs.
Suspension geometry Aluminum double wishbone fully independent front and rear suspension.
ESP ESC/ ABS Bosch 8.0 with different ESC characteristics, managed by drive select mode.
Brakes Dual hydraulic circuit brake system with vacuum brake booster. CCB with 6-cylinder brake calipers at the front and 4-cylinder brake calipers at the rear.
Ventilated discs (front – rear) Carbon ceramic brake discs
(Ø 400 x 38 mm – Ø 380 x 38 mm)
Steering Hydraulic assisted power steering with three different servotronic characteristics, coupled with Lamborghini Dynamic Steering (LDS) and Lamborghini Rear-wheel Steering (LRS), managed by drive select mode
Steering wheel ratio 10:1 – 18:1
Steering wheel turns lock to lock 2.1 – 2.4
Steering wheel diameter 358 mm
Tires (front – rear) New Pirelli P Zero Corsa 255/30 ZR20 – 355/25 ZR21
Wheels (front – rear) 9''JX20” H2 ET 32.2 – 13” JX21”H2 ET 66.7
Kerb-to-kerb turning circle 11.5 m (37.73 ft.) - average value, variable due to dynamic condition, thanks to LRS
Mirrors External mirrors heated, electrically adjustable and foldable
Rear spoiler Fixed spoiler with integrated ALA 2.0 System and Aero Vectoring System
Airbags Front dual stage driver airbag and front adaptive passenger airbag; seats with side “head-thorax” airbags; passenger and driver knee airbags in selected markets
   
ENGINE  
Type V12, 60°, MPI
Displacement 6,498 cc (396.5 cu. ln)
Bore and stroke Ø 95 mm x 76.4 mm (3.74 in. x 3 in.)
Valve per cylinder 4
Valve gear Variable valve timing electronically controlled
Compression ratio 11.8 ± 0.2
Maximum power 770 hp (566 kW) at 8,500 rpm
Specific Power output 118.5 hp/l (87.1 kW/l)
Maximum torque 720 Nm at 6,750 rpm
Engine speed, maximum 8,700 rpm
Power to weight ratio 2.05 kg/hp
Emission class EURO 6 - LEV 3
Emission control system Catalytic converters with lambda sensors
Cooling system Water and oil cross flow cooling system with variable air inlets
Engine management system Lamborghini Iniezione Elettronica (LIE) with Ion current analysis
Lubrication system Dry sump
   
DRIVETRAIN  
Type of transmission 4WD with Haldex generation IV
Gearbox 7 speed ISR, shifting characteristic depending on drive select mode
Standard AMT
1st gear ratio
3.909
2nd gear ratio
2.438
3rd gear ratio
1.810
4th gear ratio
1.458
5th gear ratio
1.185
6th gear ratio
0.967
7th gear ratio
0.844
Reverse ratio
2.929
Final drive ratio (rear – front 2.867 – 3.273
Clutch Dry double plate clutch, Ø 235 mm (9.25 in.)
   
PERFORMANCE  
Top speed &gt; 350 km/h (&gt; 217 mph)
Acceleration 0-100 km/h
[0-62 mph]		 2.9 sec.
Acceleration 0-200 km/h
[0-124 mph]		 8.8 sec.
Braking 100-0 km/h
[62-0 mph]		 31 m
   
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT
Wheelbase 2,700 mm (106.30 in.)
Overall length 4,943 mm (194.61 in.)
Overall width
(excluding/including mirrors)		 2,098 mm (82.60 in.)/
2,273 mm (89.49 in.)
Overall height 1,136 mm (44.72 in.)
Track (front – rear) 1,720 mm (67.71 in) – 1,680 mm (66.14 in.)
Ground clearance
(standard – lifting)		 115 ± 2 mm (front with lifting 155 mm)
Dry weight 1,575 kg (3,472 lb)
Total weight permitted 2,100 kg (4.630 lb)
Weight distribution
(front – rear)		 43% - 57%
   
CAPACITIES  
Fuel tank 85 liters
Engine oil 13 liters
Engine coolant 25 liters
Luggage compartment 140 liters
CONSUMPTION WLTP cycle