Like the John Stamos-lead Beach Boys and movies about sharks, the iconic dune buggy is making a comeback. Volkswagen pulled the cover off its adorable I.D. Buggy concept at the Geneva Motor Show this week, and we can’t get enough of it.

No roof? No doors? No problem. The Volkswagen I.D. Buggy takes its laid-back persona seriously. The only things protecting driver and passenger are the reinforced windshield, rear Targa bar, and a foldable black tarp, should the going get too tough. The interior is totally weatherproof, painted in a waterproof finish, and some of the same Fern Green exterior accents carry over to the cabin.

The I.D. Buggy previews the versatility of VW’s modular I.D. architecture. As its name suggests, it’s fully electric. Power comes from a 62-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack and two axle-mounted motors. Total output is 201 horsepower (149 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (349 Newton-meters) of torque, sent to all four wheels. That makes it more powerful than its I.D. concept sibling (168 hp) and gives it the ability to sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 7.2 seconds.

The Buggy only has a 155-mile (249-kilometer) range on the WLTP scale, though, which is less than the I.D. (279 miles) and the I.D. Buzz (200 miles). But it makes up for its lessened range with its off-road ability chops. Its tall ride height and extended fenders hide a set of 18-inch wheels wrapped in BF Goodrich All-Terrain TA tires (255/50 front, 285/60 rear). The flat aluminum underbody assures safe travel over rough terrain. And two red steel tow hooks embedded in the front bumper are there should the Buggy get stuck and need a tow.

VW doesn’t say if it will sell the I.D. Buggy, but wouldn't it be nice if the company did?

Source: Volkswagen