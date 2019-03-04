The 2020 Kia Telluride comes nicely equipped but buyers can add some luxurious amenities.
While we already know the general pricing for the 2020 Kia Telluride, the configurator for the three-row crossover is now available, meaning you can find out exactly what your ideal example of the big rig costs. Ticking every possible option box nets a Telluride that costs $50,775, including a $1,045 destination charge.
All examples of the Telluride come with a naturally aspirated 3.8-liter V6 making 291 horsepower (217 kilowatts) and 262 pound-feet (355 Newton-meters) of torque. An eight-speed automatic is the only available gearbox. Front-wheel drive is standard, but all-wheel drive is a $2,000 upgrade for all trim levels.
Buyers can select among six exterior colors. Ebony Black, Black Copper, and Snow White Pearl add $395 to the Telluride's price. Depending on your choice of paint, there are as many as seven available upholstery hues.
The range-topping SX trim starting at $41,490 comes standard with amenities like dual sunroofs, LED headlights, and a heated steering wheel. Buyers can add even more luxuries, though. The Towing Package is $795 for a self-leveling rear suspension and tow hitch.
For a much bigger upgrade, the SX trim is available with the $2,000 Prestige Package that makes the interior a whole lot more luxurious. It adds Nappa leather upholstery, a premium headliner, and heating and ventilation for the second-row seats. A head-up display, rain-sensing windshield wipers, and a 110-volt power inverter are also among the improvements.
Many buyers would probably find these features to be enough, but Kia also has a range of accessories for the Telluride. On the inside, customers can add a $155 cargo cover, $115 cargo mat, $50 cargo net, $115 folding cargo tray, $210 carpeted floor mats, $310 illuminated door sill plates, and $450 accenting lighting. Buyers can dress up the exterior with a $350 aluminum skid plate, $115 mudguards, $120 rear bumper protector, $690 side steps, and $60 wheel locks.
