While we already know the general pricing for the 2020 Kia Telluride, the configurator for the three-row crossover is now available, meaning you can find out exactly what your ideal example of the big rig costs. Ticking every possible option box nets a Telluride that costs $50,775, including a $1,045 destination charge.

49 Photos

All examples of the Telluride come with a naturally aspirated 3.8-liter V6 making 291 horsepower (217 kilowatts) and 262 pound-feet (355 Newton-meters) of torque. An eight-speed automatic is the only available gearbox. Front-wheel drive is standard, but all-wheel drive is a $2,000 upgrade for all trim levels.

Buyers can select among six exterior colors. Ebony Black, Black Copper, and Snow White Pearl add $395 to the Telluride's price. Depending on your choice of paint, there are as many as seven available upholstery hues.

The range-topping SX trim starting at $41,490 comes standard with amenities like dual sunroofs, LED headlights, and a heated steering wheel. Buyers can add even more luxuries, though. The Towing Package is $795 for a self-leveling rear suspension and tow hitch.

For a much bigger upgrade, the SX trim is available with the $2,000 Prestige Package that makes the interior a whole lot more luxurious. It adds Nappa leather upholstery, a premium headliner, and heating and ventilation for the second-row seats. A head-up display, rain-sensing windshield wipers, and a 110-volt power inverter are also among the improvements.

Many buyers would probably find these features to be enough, but Kia also has a range of accessories for the Telluride. On the inside, customers can add a $155 cargo cover, $115 cargo mat, $50 cargo net, $115 folding cargo tray, $210 carpeted floor mats, $310 illuminated door sill plates, and $450 accenting lighting. Buyers can dress up the exterior with a $350 aluminum skid plate, $115 mudguards, $120 rear bumper protector, $690 side steps, and $60 wheel locks.

Source: Kia