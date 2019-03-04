Ford has huge plans about its transformation into an automaker building modern efficient and performance vehicles. A big part of the Blue Oval’s strategy will be focused around a single model which will spawn half a dozen derivatives (or even more) positioned in a number of segments. We are talking about the Mustang, of course – a car that will be electrified for the new decade and even turned into a high-riding vehicle.

According to a new report, the storied nameplate will get yet another application. Ford wants to create a series of performance crossovers which will be given the Mustang name. The information comes from Motor Trend’s April 2019 issue and was brought to our attention by The Drive. The story claims the manufacturer will use the new rear-wheel-drive-based platform of the 2020 Explorer as a foundation.

If parts of this plan sound familiar to you, let us explain. Ford is also developing an all-electric Mustang SUV, but these Mustang-branded crossovers won’t be electric and will be powered by internal combustion engines with or without some sort of hybridization. Motor Trend’s report says the raised Mustangs will feature a BMW X4-like design combined with non-Shelby Mustang levels of power. Color us intrigued.

Of course, this is still just a rumor but we are tempted to believe it will materialize into a series of production vehicles. See, when you are a major player in the market and you already have the architecture, design direction, and a legendary name to back up the whole project – it makes no sense to miss such an opportunity. And given Ford’s ambitions to make the Mustang a lot more than just a single model, it is logical to at least take a look at the conventional ICE-powered crossover segment.

Source: Motor Trend Magazine via The Drive