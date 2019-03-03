Nearly three years since launching the GT R Coupe, Mercedes-AMG is finally taking the wraps off its roadster counterpart. If you’ve been waiting for the version with the electrically retractable fabric roof, we’ve got good news for you as the new droptop from Affalterbach offers extremely similar levels of performance compared to its fixed-roof sibling.

Just like with recent supercars from McLaren that barely lose any of the oomph when transitioning from coupe to convertible, the GT R Roadster is just as quick as the coupe in the 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) sprint. Both need only three and a half seconds to complete the task, despite the fact the convertible variant is obviously heavier because of the intricate roof. It only loses 1 mph in top speed, so it maxes out at a respectable 197 mph (317 kph) – not that you’ll actually notice the difference anyway.

30 Photos

At the heart of the Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster is the familiar twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine producing 577 horsepower and an ample 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque just like in the coupe, which isn’t all that surprising. Also inherited from regular GT R is the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission with a longer first gear and a shorter seventh for quicker acceleration response.

The coupe’s rear-wheel-steering system has been implemented in the roadster to make it nimbler. It points the rear wheels in the opposite direction of the front ones at speeds of up to 62 mph (100 kph) to make the roadster more agile during cornering. Once you go over that speed, the rear wheels turn in the same direction as the front wheels to increase stability and help the driver change the car’s direction quicker.

While the coupe is still available nearly three years since it’s launch, we highly doubt it will be the same story with the roadster. That’s because Mercedes is only making 750 cars for the entire world. Those fortunate enough to claim one will be able to order the GT R Roadster with a new matte gray paint finish for the roof. To spice things up furthermore, there are not one, but two carbon fiber packages.

Pricing details have not been disclosed, but surely the roadster will command a premium over the coupe available from $159,350 in the United States. Mercedes-AMG will have the new GT R Roadster on display starting March 5 at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

The roadster won’t be the final update to the GT family as we already know a Black Series is in the works.

Source: Mercedes-AMG