Big and bulky – those are the two words that would describe pickup trucks from the 1960s and 1970s. But this article isn't about the size of those vehicles. The question is how do you restore these gargantuan trucks.

Rtech Fabrications apparently has an answer. The Idaho-based truck specialist has a knack of restoring and modifying retro trucks, specifically Chevrolet trucks from 1967 to 1972. With the way the company was able to breathe life back to these old trucks, we could say that it has been doing a good job. Take a look at its creations below.

Just by looking at the photos, we can't help but get impressed with the way the trucks turned out to be. They kind of reminds me of the 1965 Jeep Kaiser Wagoneer by Icon 4x4. It's nostalgic, to say the least.

Rtech Fabrications has a unique but aptly way of naming its creations. The Ponderosa is the name for the Chevy trucks from 1964 to 1966, but with rear seats and rear doors. It's 8 feet tall and 20 feet long while riding on top of 37-inch Nitto Trail Grapplers and 5165 series Bilstein shocks. Its asking price starts from $125,000.

The GM Crew Cab, on the other hand, is from Chevy/GMC trucks from 1967 to 1972, turned it into a Crew Cab. Its base model has an asking price of $95,000.

The Drill Sergeant, as its name suggests, looks like a military-inspired truck, especially with its sand color. Aside from its imposing and authoritative look, the two red jerrycans on the sides are a major giveaway. It can be had from $45,000.

Lastly, The Duke is a 1972 Chevy K50 Crew Cab from a C50 standard cab. Aside from its plaid interior trims, its 40-inch Nitro Trail Grapplers puts the truck to a towering distinction and height. Even better, it has a sunroof, custom bumpers, running boards, and tilt bed. Rtech Fabrications asks for $150,000 for The Duke.

Source: GM Authority