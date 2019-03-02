Automobili Lamborghini debuts its Selezione Lamborghini Certified Pre-Owned – a new certification program for certified pre-owned cars or used cars that went through a rigorous inspection from the company itself, which will be then sold through official Lamborghini dealers.

The certified pre-owned program covers all Lamborghini models, including the Urus SUV, as long as the cars meet certain criteria laid out by the Italian brand. Even better, the program has been launched last February but it will roll out across worldwide Lamborghini dealers through the course of 2019.

In order to qualify for the Selezione program, the pre-owned Lamborghini should meet certain requirements. The supercars shouldn't have more than 70,000 kilometers (43,500 miles) on its odometer, while Urus SUVs can only have 100,000 kilometers (62,000 miles). When it comes to age, the supercars can only be 7 years old (84 months), while the Urus shouldn't exceed 10 years (120 months) of use.

In addition, the used car should have undergone regular scheduled maintenance as directed by Lamborghini’s service schedules. Comprehensive list of 150 checks covering both exterior and interior features of the car, mechanics, electronics, tires, rims, and brakes, which would be checked through full diagnostic and road tests.

Cars sold through the Selezione program with a 12-month warranty (minimum), extendable up to 24 months, and transferrable just in case the certified pre-owned Lambo would be sold on. It covers both parts and labor using qualified technicians and genuine Lamborghini parts, while roadside assistance will be provided during the duration of the warranty. A complimentary, subsequent six-month check will also be offered.

“This is an important new program to support the growing volume of pre-owned Lamborghini cars sold through the authorized dealer network,” said Automobili Lamborghini Chief Commercial Officer, Federico Foschini.

Source: Lamborghini