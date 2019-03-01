Aston Martin partnered with Rimac for the electric part of the Valkyrie's powertrain.
The Aston Martin Valkyrie produces a total of 1,160 horsepower (865 kilowatts) and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque, according to the newly released specs for the much-anticipated hypercar. It's Cosworth-built, 6.5-liter V12 can rev to an amazing 11,100 rpm and makes peak power at 10,500 revs.
"Red Bull Advanced Technologies, Cosworth, Rimac and Integral Powertrain Ltd. have been fantastic partners in the development of this powertrain, ensuring that we have already created a hybrid system that is emissions-compliant and ready to begin fitting to our first physical prototypes," Aston Martin Vice President & Special Vehicle Operations Officer, David King said in the announcement of the specs. "I am, as I’m sure the rest of the world is, incredibly excited to see and hear the first of these cars on track."
Of the Valkyrie's prodigious power, 1,000 horsepower (746 kW) and 546 lb-ft (740 Nm) comes from the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12. Meanwhile, the hybrid system from Rimac and Integral Powertrain Ltd. contributes 160 hp (119 kW) and 207 lb-ft (280 Nm).
Describing a vehicle as a race car for the street is a cliché, but it's an apt description for the Valkyrie. Aston Martin says that the V12 takes inspiration from the Formula 1 mills of the 1990s but "benefitting from two decades of progress in design, material, and manufacturing expertise." In addition, the engine and transmission function as stressed members of the vehicle, including acting as mounting points for the rear suspension.
For buyers who want the ultimate version of the Valkyrie and don't mind sacrificing the ability to drive the hypercar on the road, there's the optional AMR Track Performance Pack. The circuit-spec variant has revised body panels for better performance on the track, titanium brakes, magnesium wheels with carbon fiber aero rings, and different suspension settings. Aston Martin predicts the adjustments would make the Valkyrie eight-percent quicker around a track than the road-going model.
Aston Martin is building 150 examples of the Valkyrie, and there are already buyers for all of them, even with the machine's $3.2 million asking pricing. The first deliveries should begin before the end of the year.
Source: Aston Martin
