Nissan’s most affordable hatchback might be in trouble. According to the company’s 2019 order guide, obtained by CarsDirect, production of the Versa Note will end in April this year, which signals the model is most likely being phased out.

That’s not hugely surprising, honestly. Sales of small, entry-level cars are shrinking as customers continue to prefer bigger, more comfortable, and more expensive crossovers and SUVs. As a result, deliveries of the Versa Note are not particularly great.

According to data from CarSalesBase, Nissan sold 75,809 Note units last year, but bear in mind this number includes both the Versa hatch and the Versa Sedan. It's not that bad, but, just for a comparison, sales of the significantly more expensive Rogue and Rogue Sport were over 42,000 for December of 2018 alone.