After the AMG GLE 53, the other SUV revealed this week by Mercedes was the facelifted GLC. The mid-cycle refresh comes three and a half years after the launch of the GLK successor, and builds upon the already attractive design. There are subtle styling tweaks here and there to keep the GLC fresh and competitive in a hugely challenging segment of the market.

Even the base version of the posh SUV now comes with LED headlights, with optional full-LED with Multibeam tech available at an additional cost. Those full LED taillights represent another update over the pre-facelift GLC and contribute to the model’s discreet revisions. Also at the back, the AMG Line variant comes with slightly different angular exhaust tips nicely integrated into the bumper to enable a cleaner look. Wheels up to 20 inches in size are available, and so is a new color called graphite gray.

25 Photos

The most obvious changes have occurred inside the cabin where the 2020 GLC gets the MBUX infotainment system with a free-standing touchscreen available in either 7- or 10.25-inch sizes. The tablet-style display is accompanied by an optional 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster as seen already in the GLC F-Cell.

Should you not want to get fingerprints on that central screen, you can use gestures to control some of the functions of Mercedes’ Comand-replacing MBUX infotainment system. Alternatively, there’s also a nifty multifunction touchpad that you’ll also find in the C-Class facelift.

Even the base model now gets keyless go functionality, while the optional Off-Road Engineering Package adds the Off-Road and Off-Road modes joining the existing Comfort, Eco, Sport, Sport+, and Individual.

If you want to check out the GLC facelift in the metal, it will be on display at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show beginning next week where aside from the GLE 53, Mercedes will also exhibit the CLA Shooting Brake, S65 Final Edition, SLC Final Edition, and the SL Grand Edition. No word just yet about the A45, though.

Videos: Mercedes-Benz

'