Here’s some potentially breaking news in the mid-engined Corvette world. We say potentially because we’ve seen plenty of “confirmed” dates for reveals come and go. This latest bit of info doesn't talk about reveals, but a member at CorvetteForum.com named NiceRide dropped what could be some key info for the C8 Corvette’s future. In short, this person claims the long-awaited mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette will begin production this December.

The short post comes near the end of a forum thread titled Looks like we might still have another year of the C7. The user is allegedly a General Motors supplier, and says the company was notified that production was “moved to December.” We have no way of confirming the validity of the information, and though NiceRide is listed as a CorvetteForum member since 2014, the person only has 22 posts and most of them were made back in 2014. As for Chevrolet or GM, there hasn’t even been an official acknowledgment that the car even exists, never mind a production date. In other words, take this new information with a grain of salt.

That said, we’re posting about this because there just might be something to this December 2019 production date. We’ve been closely following the C8 Corvette saga, and a few other pieces of the puzzle seem to support this information. For the longest time we heard reports that the 2019 Detroit Auto Show would see the C8 revealed. As that date approached, we received credible reports that the car would actually debut a few months later, possibly at the 2019 New York Auto Show in April. Then came reports of electrical problems that were delaying the program, possibly up to six months.

If the new ‘Vette was slated to debut in New York, production in June or July for the 2020 model year would’ve been likely. With a six-month delay, that would move the reveal date to a stand-alone event later in spring or early summer, which correlates with the latest C8 rumors we’ve heard. Plus, a December production date still gets the C8 into the 2020 model year. The math checks out.

At this point, however, the only thing we know for certain is that we’ve been tracking the C8 literally for years now. Chevrolet has to pull the covers at some point, and when that happens, we’ll be there. As of right now, an early summer event is the likely scenario.

Source: CorvetteForum.com