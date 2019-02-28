Roush Performance has made a name for itself producing go-fast accessories and equipment for the Ford Mustang, F-150, and other Blue Oval products. Returning to the company’s lineup is its latest wild creation, the 2019 Roush Raptor. Like previous Roush Raptors, the tuner adds more aggressive exterior styling, an optional engine upgrade package, and backs the changes with a three-year/36,000-mile limited warranty.

Roush does away with the standard wheel and tire package and replaces it with 20-inch black wheels wrapped in 35-inch BFGoodrich all-terrain tires. Meanwhile, a new axle-back exhaust system promises more sound from the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6.

While the company makes some changes, it apparently recognized the quality of Ford's work on the Raptor's adjustable suspension and decided to leave it in place. The standard Fox shocks and other chassis bits on the Roush Raptor are identical to the factory Raptor.

An optional performance pack (Roush calls it a “Performance Pac,” but… c’mon) will come at a later date and include a higher-flow 3.0-inch exhaust, a cold air intake, and an ECU reflash. Roush isn’t ready to commit to performance gain figures just yet, but the engine upgrades will strengthen the already powerful pickup.

Some extra flare comes with an exterior graphics package, including an absolutely massive (like really, really massive) logo that stretches across the windshield, and an optional bed-mounted rack with Rigid Industries off-road lights. A modified gauge cluster, embroidered headrests, and a plaque showing the truck’s serial number round out the interior upgrades.

Pricing starts at $13,000 over factory MSRP, which is listed at $52,855 (for the SuperCab). Expect to fork over some extra scratch for the performance pack engine upgrade, along with any further customization options from the Roush catalog. The configurator is now available on the Roush website, so go wild.