New cars are better and faster than they ever have been. For those who want even more, the aftermarket is all too eager to sell you a slew of upgrades designed to extract more horsepower from your car. Unfortunately, nearly all of these upgrades come with a significant cost: voiding your new-car warranty.

Well, Ford has thrown down the gauntlet for 2018 & 2019 Mustang owners: a Ford Performance supercharger kit, good for 12 PSI, 700 horsepower, and 610 pound feet of torque. Best of all? It's legal in all 50 states, and comes with a 3 year, 36,000-mile warranty...if you get it installed at a Ford dealership.

According to AutoBlog, the heart of the kit is a TVS 2.65 liter, positive-displacement supercharger, developed in conjunction with Roush Racing. The kit comes with all of the necessary supporting modifications, too: higher-flow fuel rails and injectors, an air-to-water intercooler, a bigger throttle body, and the necessary software updates for the ECU.

That level of performance doesn't come cheap, though: the kit will set buyers back $7,699. Tack on more for dealer installation if you want the peace of mind of a warranty. Of course, it's easy for us to say because it isn't our money, but we think it's well worth the price of admission.

Still, it's a comparatively small price to pay if you want to go Hellcat hunting without the stress of blowing up a car you just paid $40k for – or worse, one you're still making payments on. Camaro and Challenger owners should be advised: think twice before tangling with that stock-looking Coyote GT.

Source: AutoBlog