Happy birthday to the V10 Fuel Stratified Injection! Precisely on December 8, 2008, Audi revealed online the higher-specification R8 supercar fitted with the naturally aspirated ten-cylinder engine ahead of a public debut that occurred in January 2009 at the Detroit Auto Show. To celebrate a decade of the 5.2-liter engine in the R8, the company with the Four Rings is giving the R8 V10 Performance Quattro the special edition treatment.

If the model’s name doesn’t ring a bell, it’s the name chosen by Audi for the R8 V10 Plus’ facelift launched back in October last year. The exquisite performance machine from Ingolstadt comes painted in a lovely matte Daytona Gray shade contrasted by the bronze intake manifold of the FSI engine and the 20-inch alloy wheels for a greater visual impact.

Should you prefer a different color, Audi will also sell the R8 V10 Decennium with several metallic shades: Ascari Blue, Kemora Gray, Mythos Black, Floret Silver, and Suzuka Gray. To spice things up furthermore, the limited-run supercar wears an assortment of glossy black accents noticeable on the front spoiler, side sills, and rear diffuser. Even the corporate logo and the badges are black, and so is most of the interior where only the stitching is bronze to complement the body’s look.

Being based on the range-topping R8, it means the V10 pushes out 620 hp and a peak torque of 428 pound-feet (580 Newton-meters). It’s enough naturally aspirated punch for a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) run in 3.1 seconds and a maximum velocity of 206 mph (331 kph).

Production will be strictly limited to just 222 examples, with each carrying an exorbitant price tag of €222,000 in Germany where the regular R8 V10 Performance Quattro upon which the special edition is based can be had from €200,000. Available this spring, the coupe-only R8 V10 Decennium will come bundled with a bespoke car cover featuring bronze embroidery with the Decennium motif.

Source: Audi