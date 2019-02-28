28 February 2019, London, U.K. Motorsport.tv, the home of motorsport and automotive video today launched a new service to fuel the passion of fans and open up access to a world of content with its freemium OTT service.

As Motorsport Network’s hub for video content, the freemium service provides fan access to videos from 125 different motorsport series, including over 1,000 live stream events and races each season and more than 3,000 hours of quality video-on-demand without charge. In addition, users who take advantage of free registration can also create their own customized channel and set alerts for their preferred live events.

This free service is another demonstration of Motorsport Network’s mission to put the fan at the heart of the action. For fans seeking additional premium content, the pricing of Motorsport.tv subscription plans remain unchanged at a highly competitive $3.99 per month or $39.99 annually, providing access to premium content including material from WEC, World Superbikes, the Le Mans archive, TCR Europe, the Duke archive, ELMS and Super Formula, all provided with ad-free navigation.

Powering Fan Passion, Enabling the Industry

While Motorsport.tv’s fan proposition grows apace, so too does the content offer as the channel becomes the definitive destination for rights-holders to distribute their content to the world’s largest motorsport and automotive audience.

Olivier Dufour, SVP of Video Distribution for Motorsport.tv said, “As an enterprise solution for rights-holders and promoters, the integrated digital ecosystem across Motorsport Network helps to refer the largest motorsport and automotive audiences to Motorsport.tv. Over 31m customers come to us each month from our chat forums, news & review websites and our ecommerce platforms. This means we can offer rights-holders an unmatched global audience for their video and live streaming content at Motorsport.tv.”

Adding to its extensive catalogue of championships, Motorsport.tv recently confirmed a new agreement to carry the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship as part of its subscription service across Europe*, providing over 125 hours of live streaming of this season’s 13 race championship, together with SVOD highlights, season preview & review films and a package of classic WSBK races.

Alongside World Superbikes, FIA Karting today confirmed that it was the latest rights-holder to join the platform with its content available as part of the freemium service. As more rights-holders join the platform, the content proposition for fans increases, drawing bigger audiences for the benefit of all.

James Geidel, FIA Karting Promoter said, “We are delighted to announce this new content agreement with Motorsport.tv – being on the world’s leading OTT platform across motorsport and automotive will help us to spread the word about the FIA’s karting championships and grow our audiences. As we are the breeding ground of future world champions, we have a spectacular racing proposition to showcase to Motorsport.tv’s viewers this season.”

Motorsport Network’s President, James Allen said, “This important evolution of Motorsport.tv is another strong demonstration of our unique convening power in the motorsport industry – bringing many series together for the benefit of the fans and the rights-holders. We want to super-serve both.”

