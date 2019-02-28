While performance SUV enthusiasts are patiently waiting for a new GLE 63, Mercedes-AMG is sneaking in a warm version that carries the “53” suffix. Unveiled earlier this week, the speedy derivative shows the wave of the future by embracing electrification to boost performance and cut fuel consumption at the same time.

It’s the only GLE you can buy with the Panamericana grille for the time being, but rest assured the 63 and 63 S will be wearing a similar if not identical radiator grille with a total of 15 vertical strips. The temporary range topper in the GLE lineup is flaunting its sporty upgrades over the lesser models of the range courtesy of two promos putting the spotlight on the design (top video) while also showing the midsize SUV in motion (bottom video).

44 Photos

There’s more to the GLE 53 than its electrified powertrain and the subtle styling tweaks over other versions of the lineup as Mercedes-AMG has a few other aces up its sleeve. For example, there are “Trail” and “Sand” off-road modes for the air suspension with its continuously adjustable damping. In addition, AMG has further tweaked the power steering and upgraded the brake to match the added oomph.

Spend extra on the GLE 53 and the three-pointed star will throw in the AMG Track Pace, which is labeled as a virtual engineer built into the MBUX infotainment system. It provides a whopping 80 different types of vehicle data, including 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) times, which by the way Mercedes says it takes 5.3 seconds.

Discover all the juicy technical specs: Mercedes-Benz GLE 53 Debuts With 429 HP Of Electrified Thrills

Interestingly, the more athletic version of the SUV also comes with a new interior cabin fragrance reserved to this model. Confusingly called “AMG#63,” the sporty scent as described by Mercedes is part of the Air Balance package and tries to evoke the spirit of the AMG brand.

Even though it was revealed this week, the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4Matic+ as it’s known by its full name won’t be going on sale in the United States until towards the end of 2020. Meanwhile, it will celebrate its public debut beginning March 5 at the Geneva Motor Show where it will be joined on stage by the GLC facelift.

Videos: Mercedes-AMG

'