Do you remember the Italian design studio that created the stunning Alfa Romeo Mole Construction Artigianale 001 concept? It imagined what an updated version of Alfa’s 4C sports car could look like – and it was simply amazing. Now, the same company is teasing a new concept and this time it’s a sports car built from the ground up.

Dubbed the Mole Contruzione Artigianale, the car you see in the attached gallery below should be embodying “sportiness and elegance" and representing "the perfect harmony between modernity and tradition,” as the coachbuilder explains. It is going to make its world public debut in Geneva next week bringing back “the golden age of sports cars.”

It’s a two-seater with highly sloped roofline, short rear overhang, and a muscular side shape. Interestingly, the designers have managed to create a car that looks modern and distinctive without borrowing ideas from other exotic vehicles.

Details about the sports car are really scarce at the moment. The official site of Mole Automobile says it uses a 3.0-liter V8 with 240 horsepower (179 kilowatts) and 192 pound-feet (260 Newton-meters) of torque, but several sources claim the concept we will see in Geneva will feature some sort of hydrogen powertrain. The two-seater rides on a carbon fiber chassis and weighs 3,153 pounds (1,430 kilograms) in total. Brembo 330-mm discs are hiding behind 22-inch wheels on all four corners and provide the stopping power.

A teaser image on Facebook hints the car will most likely be a one-off judging by the #oneoff tag. However, there are also several other tags and some of them are really confusing - #fca, #tesla, and #lifestyle. We’ll probably know more about Mole Automobile's plans for the sports car on March 5 when the 2019 Geneva Motor Show opens its doors for the press. Stay tuned.

Source: Mole Automobile