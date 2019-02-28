Remember the Lightning? It was Ford's high-performance F-150 for the street, the granddaddy to the off-road optimized Raptor. While we haven't had a Lightning since 2004, you can order something pretty similar from Ford, if you check the right boxes.

It turns out that the Raptor's 450 horsepower EcoBoost V6 is available in the F-150, but, according to The Fast Lane Truck on YouTube, it's only available in the F-150 Limited, with a price tag around $75,000.

Testing the truck's performance on a wintry Colorado day, they were rewarded with a sub-6 second 0-60 time, making it slightly quicker than the Raptor. That's probably owing, at least partially, to the smaller street tires on the F-150 compared to the Raptor.

In addition to those massive off-road tires, the Raptor's suspension is also optimized for off-road performance. Of course, the same things that make the Raptor so great off-road can impede on-road performance. On top of that, the standard F-150 is also lighter than the Raptor by an appreciable amount, which has a significant impact on straight-line performance.

The F-150 Platinum has quite a few features that simply aren't available on the Raptor. The new LED headlights look sharp, but the real news is inside. The luxurious interior has heated and cooled massaging seats, with plush materials used not just on the seats, but on the steering wheel, dashboard, and door panels as well. We may be getting old, but we appreciate the wood trim, too.

While the Raptor is an overall higher-performing machine, for a daily driver, we can't imagine anything better than the F-150 Platinum edition. Pencil us in for a 12:30 massage appointment.

Source: The Fast Lane Truck on YouTube