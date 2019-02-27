If you want more features, the 35th Anniversary and Autobahn trim levels are also available.
Sixth generation of Volkswagen’s performance sedan has the heart and soul of the GTI with unique styling, sharper handling, more power than ever before, and more standard features
MSRP starting at $25,995
18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, aggressive front and rear bumpers, black honeycomb grille, rear spoiler, and dual chrome exhaust differentiate GLI from its Jetta brethren
Performance equipment shared with Golf GTI and Golf R includes VAQ limited-slip differential, Golf R brakes, and multi-link independent rear suspension
228-hp 2.0-liter TSI® engine is mated to a six-speed manual or seven-speed DSG® transmission
HERNDON, VA (February 27, 2019) — Today, Volkswagen of America, Inc. announced full pricing information for the new 2019 Jetta GLI. Celebrating 35 years since the first model was introduced in 1984, today’s GLI ups the performance ante with unique styling, sharper handling, more power than ever before, and more standard features.
The 2019 GLI is powered by the 2.0-liter turbocharged and direct-injection EA888 TSI® engine, making 228 horsepower (achieved with premium fuel) and 258 pound-feet of torque, 18 more horsepower and 41 lb-ft more than the previous GLI model. This engine, shared with the Golf GTI, features variable valve timing on the intake and exhaust sides, as well as variable exhaust valve lift.
The power is taken to the front wheels via a standard six-speed manual transmission, with an available seven-speed DSG® dual-clutch automatic transmission. Automatic transmission models come standard with a Start/Stop system designed to help improve fuel efficiency. This technology stops the engine during idle when the brake pedal is held (such as when waiting at a stop light). When the brake pedal is released, the engine restarts. EPA-estimated fuel economy for the GLI is 25/32/28 mpg (city/highway/combined) regardless of transmission choice.
The Jetta GLI features an all-around independent sport suspension, with a strut-type setup at the front and a multi-link arrangement at the rear. The front brakes are shared with the Golf GTI and Golf R, using 13.4-inch diameter vented discs. Like the GTI, the GLI is fitted as standard with the VAQ electronically controlled, torque-sensing limited-slip differential that helps to eliminate understeer, as well as variable ratio electric power-assisted steering. A 35th Anniversary model is also fitted with the DCC® adaptive damping system.
Driving Mode Selection comes standard, and allows drivers to customize their vehicle’s dynamic behavior. This system has four modes in non-DCC vehicles: “Normal,” “Sport,” “Eco,” and “Custom.” Normal mode gives a balanced drive experience, while Sport is tuned for a more dynamic throttle and shift response, tighter steering, and a more spirited exhaust note. Eco mode optimizes shift points, throttle response and climate control settings for improved fuel economy. Custom allows a driver to tailor the steering, throttle, differential, engine note, and climate control settings. The 35th Anniversary model with DCC allows the driver to adjust damping settings and also adds a fifth “Comfort” mode.
The 2019 Jetta GLI model will come with the People First Warranty, America’s Best Bumper-to-Bumper Limited Warranty. The warranty provides coverage for six-years or 72,000-miles (whichever occurs first), and can be transferred to a subsequent owner throughout the remainder of its duration.
The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI will be available in two regular trim levels—S and Autobahn—and a 35th Anniversary Edition. It is expected to begin arriving at U.S. Volkswagen dealers in the Spring of 2019.
MODEL LINE UP
GLI S
The GLI S has a starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $25,995 and features a standard six-speed manual transmission. Other standard features include a sport suspension (0.6 inches lower than a regular Jetta); 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels; LED Projector headlights; LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) and taillights; black honeycomb grille with red accent line; side mirrors with integrated turn signals; rear spoiler; rear bumper with finned diffusor and dual chrome exhaust tips; leather-wrapped multi-function sport steering wheel and shift knob with red stitching; black roof liner; stainless steel pedal caps; Comfort sport cloth seats with red stitching and grey piping; heated front seats; 10-color customizable wrap-around ambient lighting; KESSY® keyless access with push-button start; dual-zone Climatronic® automatic climate control; rearview camera; automatic headlights; rain-sensing wipers; auto-dimming rearview mirror; electric parking brake; and 6.5-inch Composition Color touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth® connectivity for compatible devices, one USB port, six speakers, and App-Connect for compatible devices, enabling integration with the three major smartphone platforms—Apple CarPlay™, Android Auto™ and MirrorLink®. Standard driver-assistance features include Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking (Front Assist), Blind Spot Monitor, and Rear Traffic Alert. The seven-speed DSG® dual-clutch automatic transmission GLI S starts at $26,795.
GLI 35th Anniversary Edition
Building off of the S trim, the GLI 35th Anniversary Edition starts at $26,995 and features a standard six-speed manual transmission. Standard features include 18-inch dark grey aluminum-alloy wheels with red rim accents; black roof, mirror caps and rear spoiler; 35th Anniversary Edition fender badging, scuff plates, seat tags, and front floor mats; and the DCC® adaptive damping system. The seven-speed DSG® dual-clutch automatic transmission GLI 35th Anniversary Edition starts at $27,795.
GLI Autobahn
Also building off the S trim, the GLI Autobahn starts at $29,195 and features a standard six-speed manual transmission. Standard features include a panoramic sunroof; 10.25-inch Volkswagen Digital Cockpit display, allowing drivers to reconfigure how they view vehicle information; 400 Watt BeatsAudio® system with eight speakers plus a subwoofer; Volkswagen Car-Net® remote vehicle services; leather seating surfaces; ventilated front seats; power driver’s seat with memory functionality and power lumbar; remote start; alarm system; and 8.0-inch Composition Media touchscreen infotainment system with SiriusXM® Satellite Radio with three-month trial subscription, Voice Control, and two USB ports. The seven-speed DSG® dual-clutch automatic transmission GLI Autobahn starts at $29,995.
DESTINATION
Destination fee on all models is $895.