The auto industry has a general obsession with forward progress that can lead to forgetting fairly recent vehicles that still offer thrilling performance. As a case in point, check out this video of Hennessey putting a tuned older Chevrolet Corvette C6 ZR1 onto the tuner's dyno, and try not to be impressed.

This C6 'Vette ZR1 only shows a few hundred miles on the odometer, and the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 now has Hennessey's HPE750 upgrade package. The upgrades give the coupe a wild sound. The idle is as lumpy as your grandma's mashed potatoes, and the whine from the supercharger begins to scream from under the hood as the revs increase.

The dyno shows this Corvette making 677.79 horsepower (505 kilowatts) and 662.46 pound-feet (892 Newton-meters) of torque at the wheels. For reference, the stock ratings from the factory are 638 hp (476 kW) and 604 lb-ft (819 Nm). Hennessey's equipment shows the unmodified powerplant making 530.28 hp (395 kW) and 549.55 (745 Nm) at the road. This means the company's upgrades push the output by 147.51 hp (110 kW) and 112.91 lb-ft (153 Nm).

When it launched the HPE750 package for the C6 ZR1, Hennessey claimed that the upgrades allowed the muscle machine to reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 2.9 seconds and hit 150 mph (241 kph) in 13.1 seconds. The tuner predicted a top speed of 217 mph (349 kph). The powertrain upgrades included new mid pipes, high-flow catalytic converters, and a revised intercooler.

For comparison, Hennessey's dyno shows the modern ZR1 producing 654 hp (488 kW) and 645 lb-ft (875 Nm) at the wheels, which means the company's tuned previous-gen model puts down more power to the road than a stock example.

Source: Hennessey Performance via YouTube