After introducing a highly upgraded version of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class A250 late last year, Brabus is preparing to kick off 2019 with an epic package for the already quite imposing Mercedes-Maybach S650. All details should be revealed next week at the Geneva Motor Show, but the tuning company is already giving us a sneak peek at the car in a short teaser video.

Let’s get straight to the number from the headline – yes, this car produces 900 horsepower (662 kilowatts) and 1,106 pound-feet (1,500 Newton-meters) thanks to a heavily modified V12 6.0-liter engine (most likely increased to 6.3 liters), up significantly from the factory 621 hp (463 kW). The stock car needs just 4.6 seconds to cover the 0-60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) sprint and we suppose Brabus’ version will take this time below the 4.0-second barrier.

The tuning studio is also sharing some details about the vehicle’s fuel efficiency. Not that this really matters in this segment, but anyway – the combined fuel consumption of the Brabus 900 sedan should be 11.9 liters per 100 kilometers, which translates into about 19.77 miles per gallon. That’s a pretty ambitious number and we doubt it’s actually achievable in real-world conditions. CO2 emissions are 279 grams per kilometer.

The teaser video also shines some light over the design of the car. Unsurprisingly, it won’t feature an in-the-face exterior design approach and will instead be very close to the original look of the Mercedes-Maybach S650. A few badges here and there, as well as a new front bumper design and a different radiator grille together with a set of bigger wheels, should be enough to differentiate the Brabus 900 from the donor car.

The previous version of the car was revealed in November 2017, but this new car should take the performance to a higher level yet again. Further details should be revealed on March 5, during the first press day of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Stay tuned.

Source: Brabus on YouTube