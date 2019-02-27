We may be moving towards a future with electric performance cars, but that doesn’t mean the old-school, conventionally powered sports car is on its deathbed. On the contrary, Ginetta is trying to prove the tried-and-trusted formula still works in 2019 and their new supercar is for those not yet sold on the idea of embracing electrification.

At the heart of the yet-to-be-named creation is a compact and lightweight 6.0-liter V8 engine developing somewhere in the region of 600 horsepower and 520 pound-feet (705 Newton-meters) of torque. The eight-cylinder mill works together with a Ginetta-developed sequential six-speed gearbox and a differential linked to the engine through a carbon fiber tailshaft.

Speaking of carbon fiber, it was also used for the body panels and tub chassis to keep weight down to an impressively low 1,150 kilograms (2,535 pounds) despite being Ginetta’s biggest road car to date. The front mid-engined supercar has a body perfected in Williams’ wind tunnel to boost aero and generate 376 kilograms of downforce at 100 mph (161 kph), which is almost on a par with the company’s LMP3 race car.

Ginetta plans to kick off production towards the end of the year and commence customer deliveries in January 2020. Meanwhile, we’ll get to find out the supercar’s name next week at the Geneva Motor Show where the Leeds-based marque will also disclose the price tag. For the time being, we only know it costs under £400,000, which works out to about $531,000 at current exchange rates.

Even though the car is getting its official debut today, Ginetta has already received 14 orders, which is enough to keep them busy for a while considering it will make 20 units in the first production year. Running at full capacity, 30 to 50 will be built annually.

Source: Ginetta via Autocar