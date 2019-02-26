Hide press release Show press release

NEW JAGUAR XE: ENHANCED EXTERIOR,

ALL-NEW LUXURIOUS INTERIOR AND INTUITIVE NEW TECHNOLOGY

Enhanced exterior provides a more assertive appearance with new front and rear bumpers, advanced all-LED headlights and tail-lights with distinctive LED signatures

All-new luxurious interior features beautiful details and premium materials

New Touch Pro Duo infotainment system and 12.3-inch interactive driver display shared with all-electric I-PACE are customisable, intuitive and responsive

Smart Settings technology uses artificial intelligence to learn the preferences of individual drivers and adjusts seat, mirror, audio and climate settings automatically

Segment-first ClearSight rear view mirror provides uninterrupted rearward visibility

Efficient Ingenium diesel and petrol engines available in AWD and RWD form

300 PS petrol-engine AWD derivative accelerates from 0-60 mph in 5.4 seconds

Lightweight aluminium-intensive body construction, with double wishbone front and integral link rear suspension, delivers agile handling and excellent safety

New XE comes with an enhanced entry level specification that includes 18-inch wheels, electric leather seats, all-LED headlights and tail-lights with updated signature graphics, front and rear park aid, rear camera and lane keep assist

Available to order now at jaguar.com priced from £33,915 in the UK

26 February 2019, Whitley, UK: The new Jaguar XE delivers an enhanced exterior design, all-new luxurious interior and advanced technologies.

An updated exterior design gives the XE a more purposeful and assertive stance. Continuing on from the beautifully judged proportions of the original car, new XE’s sporting intent has been taken up a level, with contemporary design cues inspired by the F-TYPE sportscar. XE appears wider and lower than before, with larger front apertures, bold graphics and muscular forms eluding to the car’s performance and advanced aerodynamics.

New all-LED headlights with a striking ‘J’ blade daytime running light signature create a more purposeful look. The rear of the car also features a new bumper design and slender all-LED tail-lights with updated signature graphics which accentuate the visual width of the car, giving the XE a more planted appearance.

For an even more performance-orientated character, R-Dynamic models include additional exterior design elements including aircraft winglet-inspired sculpted surfaces, dark mesh detailing to the rear valance and alternative wheel styles. On the interior, the sporting influences continue with sports-style seats with contrast stitching, Satin Chrome gearshift paddles and R-Dynamic treadplates.

The beautifully-crafted all-new interior features extensive use of soft-touch materials, premium veneers and all-new door trims that improve usability and practicality. New XE’s luxurious and technology-packed interior delivers more comfort, quality and connectivity for all occupants. Every aspect of the cabin has been enhanced for increased convenience, improved stowage and better passenger comfort.

The influence of Jaguar’s flagship two-seater sportscar is also evident as both the SportShift gear selector and JaguarDrive Control switch shared with the F-TYPE are on the revised centre console.

A new steering wheel, shared with the all-electric I-PACE, features hidden-until-lit graphics and tactile switches for intuitive control of key functions.

The new XE is also the smartest and most connected yet. Jaguar’s Touch Pro Duo infotainment system, shared with I-PACE, is also available for the first time, delivering instinctive control through a pair of seamlessly integrated high-resolution touchscreens. Wireless device charging and clever Smart Settings technology also make their first appearance in the XE.

The first-in-segment ClearSight interior rear view mirror improves safety and convenience by ensuring the driver has an unobstructed view of the road behind. Using a wide angle rear-facing camera, the system feeds images to a high-definition screen within the frameless rear view mirror; unhindered by tall rear passengers, poor light or rain on the rear screen.

Ian Callum, Jaguar Design Director, said: “XE’s uniqueness is its totality. Customers get a complete package of progressive design, innovative technology and extraordinary driving dynamics. We don’t do ordinary and new XE personifies this. My team and I get huge satisfaction out of improving a car we’re all so familiar with; we’ve lived with it, we understand its character and it’s a wonderful opportunity to make a great car even better. With new XE, we’ve done just that in every way imaginable.”

Jaguar XE’s lightweight aluminium intensive body structure continues to play a major role in the car’s agile handling, exceptional safety and efficiency. Aluminium makes up 75 per cent of the body and combines with proven rear and all-wheel drive systems, double wishbone front and integral link rear suspension, plus some of Jaguar’s most advanced engines, for dynamic handling and performance.

Standard on all XE models, Dynamic mode amplifies the car’s sporting character, with faster gear shifts, sharper throttle response and increased steering weighting. Drivers are able to shape the driving experience with greater ease thanks to the optional Configurable Dynamics system. This feature allows drivers to set up the vehicle to their personal preference by choosing Comfort or Dynamic settings for the engine, gearbox and steering through the central touchscreen. Where specified, Adaptive Dynamics constantly adjusts the dampers to provide the optimum balance between comfort and refinement at all times and in all driving situations.

New XE features an automatic transmission as standard and is available in rear and all-wheel drive variants. Jaguar’s advanced torque on-demand all-wheel drive (AWD) system and Intelligent Driveline Dynamics technology maintain the XE’s rear-wheel drive handling feel and agility while improving performance, traction and driver confidence in all weather conditions. The 300 PS petrol engine, equipped with all-wheel drive, accelerates from 0-60 mph in 5.4 seconds (0-100km/h in 5.7 seconds).

The new XE is available with a choice of clean and efficient Ingenium petrol and diesel engines. The 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol is available with 250PS and 300PS outputs, badged P250 and P300 respectively, while the efficient 180PS Ingenium diesel, badged D180, delivers 430Nm of torque and fuel consumption of up to 57.6mpg (from 4.9l/100km).

XE’s entry-level specification now features an automatic transmission, 18-inch wheels, electric leather seats, all-LED headlights and tail-lights with updated signature graphics, front and rear park aid, rear camera and lane keep assist. Customers can select from S, SE and HSE trim levels, with each also available in sporty R-Dynamic guise. A range of option packs provide even greater personalisation:

Dynamic Handling Pack: Configurable Dynamics, Adaptive Dynamics, Performance Brakes, Coloured Brake Calipers, Bootlid Spoiler

Configurable Dynamics, Adaptive Dynamics, Performance Brakes, Coloured Brake Calipers, Bootlid Spoiler Cold Climate Pack: Heated Windscreen, Heated Steering Wheel, Headlight Washers

Heated Windscreen, Heated Steering Wheel, Headlight Washers Business Pack (S models only): Connected Navigation Pro, Online Pack, Traffic Sign Recognition, Adaptive Speed Limiter

Connected Navigation Pro, Online Pack, Traffic Sign Recognition, Adaptive Speed Limiter Technology Pack: Head-Up Display, Solar Windscreen, Touch Pro Duo, Interactive Driver Display, Wireless Charging, ClearSight Interior Rear View Mirror

Head-Up Display, Solar Windscreen, Touch Pro Duo, Interactive Driver Display, Wireless Charging, ClearSight Interior Rear View Mirror Convenience Pack: Gesture Bootlid, Keyless Entry, Electric Steering Column Adjustment, Additional Power Sockets

Gesture Bootlid, Keyless Entry, Electric Steering Column Adjustment, Additional Power Sockets Premium Interior Upgrade Pack: Illuminated Treadplates, Bright Pedals, Configurable Ambient Lighting

The Jaguar XE is available to order now at www.jaguar.com

NOTE: Please check your local market for features, model range and engine availability as they vary by market