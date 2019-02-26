BMW's M division may see the M2 as an entry-level gateway drug into the wider world of M cars, but we here at Motor1 see it as the platonic ideal of what a BMW M car should be. It's a callback to the glory days of the brand, and it's been a runaway success for them.

While we're still excited about the recent release of the M2 Competition, we're still eagerly awaiting the M2 CS. The gang over at Bimmerpost feels the same way we do, and they've managed to get their hands on some specifications for the upcoming higher-performance, limited-production model.

The M2 CS will, according to Bimmerpost, have 445 horsepower. Like the standard M2, it will come in a limited selection of four exterior colors: Black Sapphire, Alpine White, Hockenheim Silver, and Misano Blue, with no Individual options. The interior choices will be similarly limited, in true Henry Ford style: any color you like, as long as it's black, with special CS trim and an optional alcantara steering wheel.

Visual changes will include front and rear spoilers, a rear diffuser, a carbon fiber roof, and a "power bulge" hood, evocative of its big brother, the M4. Carbon ceramic brakes will be optional, and buyers will get their choice bewteen a DCT and a manual (praise be to M).

The M2 CS will be rolling on 19" forged Style 763 Y-spoke wheels shod with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. We should expect to see it later this year as a 2020 model.

Source: Bimmerpost