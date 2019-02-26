The new Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4Matic+ combines one of the brand's more stylish crossovers and the company's hybrid-assisted turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six that pumps out 429 horsepower (320 kilowatts) in total. While the styling is largely similar to the standard GLE, the designers give the model a fresh look by adding the Panamericana grille with an array of vertical uprights to the front end.

The powertrain consists of a combustion engine, turbo, electric supercharger, and integrated starter-generator – just like the setup on the CLS 53, E 53 coupe, and E 53 convertible. The powerplant hooks up to a nine-speed automatic gearbox with torque-vectoring all-wheel drive. In this application, the setup pushes the SUV to 62 kilometers per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 5.3 seconds and to an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph (250 kph).

The GLE 53 comes standard with an air suspension that features active roll stabilization for keeping the crossover flat through corners. Drivers can select from seven damping modes, including Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Trail, and Sand to tune the system to their preference. There's also the ability to alter the ride height by as much as 2.165 inches (55 millimeters).

On the inside, the GLE 53 comes standard in a combination of black faux leather and red microfiber. The dual-screen MBUX infotainment and instrument layout is just as handsome here as on other Mercedes models with the tech. Aluminum trim adds an industrial aesthetic, and there are sport seats with larger bolsters than on the standard GLE. Full leather upholstery and carbon fiber accents are among the options to dress up the cabin. An available third-row seat lets buyers carry more people in the speedy crossover.

Source: Mercedes-Benz