This week is the week of Volkswagen’s performance high-riding vehicles. After launching the new T-Roc R yesterday, today the brand from Wolfsburg is introducing its most powerful vehicle on production. Meet the Touareg V8 TDI which will make its public debut at the Geneva Motor Show next week.

Let’s get straight to the point – what’s under the hood. There's a 4.0-liter turbodiesel with 416 horsepower (310 kilowatts) and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque. These numbers ensure the large SUV is impressively quick off the line – just 4.9 seconds from a standstill to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour), while max speed is electronically governed at 155 mph (250 kph). The V8 TDI motor meets Europe’s latest 6d-TEMP emissions standards.

2 Photos

While Volkswagen claims this is “the most powerful SUV with a diesel engine from a German manufacturer,” that’s not entirely true. Depending on the market, you may still be able to buy a brand new Audi SQ7 TDI (with which the Touareg V8 TDI shares its engine), which is actually a bit more powerful at 429 hp (320 kW). It’s not even the most powerful Touareg do date having in mind the first generation of the model had a 12-cylinder variant with 444 hp (331 kW).

Customers ordering the new range-topping SUV of Volkswagen will have the option to choose between two distinctive design packages. The first one is called Elegance and stands for a more minimalistic and simplified interior design approach dominated by metal and cool color tones. The second one, Atmosphere, is “a warm interior environment where wood and natural tones prevail.”

As a part of the standard equipment, the Touareg V8 TDI comes with air suspension, power boot lid, stainless steel pedals, 19-inch wheels, and the Light and Sight package with automatically dimming exterior mirrors and automatic headlights. Sales of the model will begin in May this year.

Source: Volkswagen