Yesterday, we shared a batch of spy photos depicting the next-generation Skoda Octavia testing with its production body and, possibly, lights. Today, it’s time to take another look at the new SEAT Leon which will share a lot of components with the Skoda, as well as the 2020 Volkswagen Golf.

The trial cars are still running with lots of camouflage covering every inch of their body except for the windshield, headlights, front side windows, and radiator grille. Still, we are allowed to see the overall shape of the Leon and it’s sharper than ever. The roof profile reminds us of a coupe and at the back, there seems to be a largely hidden full-width light strip connecting the taillights.

While it doesn’t appear to be larger than the outgoing model, the new Leon is expected to be a few millimeters longer and wider. Thanks to the cleverly optimized MQB platform, however, interior space and boot volume should both grow significantly. In addition, the center of gravity should be a tad lower to the ground and the weight distribution should be improved as the Spanish automaker wants to make the hatchback ever sportier.

Tech details about the 2020 Leon are really scarce at the moment. The hardware should be shared with the new Octavia and Golf, which means the engine lineup will likely include 1.0-, 1.5-, and 2.0-liter TSI turbo gas units, as well as a 2.0-liter TDI and a smaller diesel unit rumored to be in the works. Also, the Leon should become SEAT’s first car to offer a plug-in hybrid powertrain, but this one will join the lineup later during the car’s lifecycle.

SEAT will probably be the last of the VAG trio to launch its new model as a debut is expected towards the second half of the year. A three-door version is not planned.

Photos: Automedia and CarPix