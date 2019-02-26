If you're hoping for a hot hatch, you're in for a disappointment.
With Toyota recently announcing plans to build performance versions of virtually every model, it seems fitting the Corolla is now getting the GR Sport treatment. But what is GR Sport? As per the Gazoo Racing lineup announced back in September 2017, it’s the entry-level version of Toyota’s sports car family, which also contains the midlevel GR and the range-topping GRMN.
Being the base variant, the Corolla GR Sport is no hot hatch. It’s essentially Toyota’s equivalent of an R-Line, GT-Line or an ST-Line model, so you get a slightly sportier look without any mechanical upgrades. It combines the regular 1.8 and 2.0-liter electrified powertrains with a more aggressive design bringing a different front grille featuring a dark chrome look. The lower skirts and side rockers are also new to the Corolla, as is the diffuser (sort of) at the back.
The Corolla GR Sport rides on exclusive 18-inch machined alloy wheels and comes generously equipped as standard with LED headlights, tinted rear windows, and fog lamps. To make it worth your while, Toyota also throws in a model-reserved two-tone gray paint scheme. Images of the interior have not been published, but we do know there are different seats available in full leather at an extra cost. Black and red accents throughout the cabin round off the upgrades.
Toyota will have the Corolla GR Sport on sale in Europe from January next year.
Also at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the Corolla Trek (pictured at the end) will be offered exclusively as a wagon. Developed in collaboration with bicycle specialist Trek, it’s an outdoorsy version with crossover cues thanks to the jacked-up suspension increasing the ride height by 20 millimeters (0.8 inches) for more ground clearance. It looks slightly more rugged than the midrange trim level upon which it’s based, and gets some CUV traits at the front and rear.
Toyota will kick off sales of the Corolla Trek in Europe this August and will sell the car with LED headlights, unique 17-inch wheels, tinted rear windows, and fog lamps. Inside, there will be two-tone fabric seats only available on this model, along with wood accents and a seven-inch infotainment system.
Source: Toyota
Gallery: 2019 Toyota Corolla Trek
New Corolla GR SPORT and Corolla TREK
Two new Toyota Corolla variants make their world debuts at the 2019 Geneva motor show -the Corolla GR SPORT and the Corolla TREK.
NEW COROLLA GR SPORT - The second model to join Toyota's European GR SPORT range
Following the successful launch of the new Corolla earlier this year – praised for its dynamic look and engaging driving capabilities – Toyota presents the Corolla GR SPORT, a sportier variant that injects some of the passion of TOYOTA GAZOO Racing. After the introduction of the Yaris GR SPORT at last year's Paris motor show, the Corolla GR SPORT is the second model to join Toyota's European GR SPORT range.
Available on both Hatchback & Touring Sports models and with a choice of 1.8 or 2.0 litre self-charging hybrid powertrains, the new GR SPORT grade takes the GAZOO Racing spirit to the heart of the Corolla range; its unique, sporting design cues targeting younger and enthusiastic customer.
Building on the mid or high grades, the GR SPORT features unique style elements including a new front grille with dark chrome finish and unique lower skirts, side rockers and rear diffuser. The grade also adds bespoke 18" machined alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, fog lamps, LED headlamps and a dedicated exterior colour Dynamic Grey with bi-tone execution.
On board, the GR SPORT is equipped with model-specific Sport seats in black fabric with leather-like bolsters, which may be optionally upgraded to full leather upholstery. Additionally it features black and red stitch on instrument panel, steering wheel and shifter.
The Corolla GR SPORT will be on sale from January 2020.
NEW COROLLA TREK - Designed for active lifestyles and outdoor pursuits
Corolla TREK, available only on Touring Sports models with a choice of 1.8 or 2.0 litre self-charging hybrid powertrains, reflects the growing popularity of crossover-type, rugged looking vehicles within the European C-segment.
Designed to appeal to people who enjoy active lifestyles and outdoor pursuits, Corolla TREK has sparked a collaboration between Toyota and Trek Bicycle. This partnership brings together two brands that have similar environmental values to offer complementary mobility solutions.
Founded in 1976, Trek Bicycle is one of the world’s most popular bike brands currently selling about 1.5 million bikes per annum globally. In addition to manufacturing high performance cycling equipment, Trek uses the bicycle to break down the barriers that prevent people from living happier, healthier, more active lives.
Cementing their partnership, Toyota has signed an agreement with Trek, providing Corolla TREK as support vehicles for Trek-owned Trek-Segafredo World Tour Men’s and Women’s’ Teams, during European bike racing events.
Targeting active lifestyle families with outdoor hobbies, the Corolla TREK features a 20 mm rise in ride height for greater ground clearance. It builds on the Corolla Touring Sports mid grade with unique crossover style elements including front and rear underrun, bespoke 17" machined alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, fog lamps and LED headlamps.
On board, the Corolla TREK is equipped with a 7-inch TFT infotainment screen, model-specific, two-tone fabric seats and matching wood deco elements.
The Corolla TREK will be on sale from August 2019.