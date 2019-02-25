The Audi R8 V10, with 600 thundering horsepower, is already a potent piece of machinery. What happens when you add forced induction to the German supercar?

AutoTopNL, a Dutch YouTube channel, aims to find out and show us the results. Thanks to the addition of twin turbochargers, they're claiming a gain of 400 horsepower, for a grand total of 1000 horsepower. Even on paper, that's quite a dramatic difference. How does it compare to the stock car?

The video starts with a view of two gauge clusters. The twin turbo car's cluster is up top, while the stock car is on the bottom. With an extra 400 horsepower on tap, the R8 V10's launch control doesn't work as well as it used to. However, it doesn't take long for the twin turbo car to catch up and proceed to walk away from its stock sibling.

The rest of the video treats us to a driver's-eye view of the action, with the gauge cluster, smaller this time, in the lower right-hand corner of the screen. Taking to the famous autobahn, we can see that both cars accelerate very quickly, blurring the surrounding scenery into a mass of green and grey in a hurry.

The twin turbo R8, however, is downright supersonic in comparison to the stock car. It really does seem like the car is preparing to make a jump into hyperspace as the world around it turns into a solid, indistinguishable mass that stretches into infinity, into the vanishing point and beyond.

While we can confidently say we've never thought about driving a 1,000 horsepower, twin turbo Audi R8 V10 on Germany's legendary autobahn before, it's all we can think about now. Call us obsessed, but we cannot imagine anything better on a cold, dreary winter Monday.

Source: AutoTopNL on YouTube