This 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet shows off a tweaked look from the talented folks at Porsche Design. The droptop follows on the customization division's stylish take on the new 911 hardtop from a few weeks back.

The exterior of this 911 Cabriolet wears the special shade Aventurine Green Metallic, including the mirrors and the 911 emblem on the rear deck. In these photos, the paint shows gray hues, but the jade-like color comes through subtly. This car also wears Sport Design side skirts that accentuate the car's already handsome styling. The 911 Carrera Exclusive Design wheels measure 20 inches in diameter up front and 21 inches at the rear. Their design features five, thick spokes with gray faces and black pockets.

On the inside, there's open-pore Paldao wood trim that adorns the dashboard, center console, door panels, and back of the seats. An embossed Porsche logo adds style to the console lid. Opening the door reveals sill guards that are brushed aluminum with dark silver sections.

The new 911 Cabriolet comes with a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo flat-six engine making 443 horsepower (330 kilowatt) that routes through an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. At its quickest, the all-wheel-drive model with the Sport Chrono Package reaches 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.4 seconds. The roof opens and closes in 12 seconds at speeds up to 31 mph (50 kph).

Porsche Design doesn't say what it would cost to build a 911 Cabriolet like this, but the price is definitely in the six figures. The new droptop starts at $126,100 for the rear-drive Carrera S trim. The all-wheel-drive 4S is $133,400. Ticking every option box results in a droptop that costs $199,160.

Source: Porsche