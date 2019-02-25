When you think Audi, you think Quattro. You think of a big, bad, fire-breathing five-cylinder with a turbocharger hanging off of the side. If you're one of those people, you're going to love this video. If not, stick around – you're probably going to love it anyway.

This YouTube video from Carspotter Jeroen shows us the sights and sounds of an Audi RS3 and TTRS meet in the Netherlands. Again, if you didn't start the video as a five-cylinder fan, you will be one by the end of the video.

While they've fallen out of favor recently, five-cylinder engines have several advantages over both inline four and inline six engines. Five-cylinder engines are noticeably smoother than four-cylinder engines, and while inline six-cylinder engines are smoother than five-cylinders, it's not as dramatic of a difference.

One interesting side-effect of the uneven number of cylinders is the fact that two of the piston's power strokes overlap, which does not happen on inline four or inline six engines. Additionally, while you'd be hard-pressed to fit an inline six-cylinder engine transversely (sideways) in a typical engine bay, it's entirely possible with an inline five.

Of course, one of the main benefits of the inline five-cylinder engine is the sound. It's hard to describe and unlike anything else you'll ever heard from a car, and truly must be experienced to be understood.

Thankfully, Carspotter Jeroen did a great job of capturing all manner of sounds, from idling to revving to drive-bys. It truly is a cacophonous symphony of Audi's finest, from the comfort of your computer.

Of course, it's not just pleasing to listen to – the video offers a staggering array of eye candy, as well. If you've ever looked longingly at an Audi RS3, it's an embarrassment of riches, in all colors of the rainbow.

Source: Carspotter Jeroen on YouTube