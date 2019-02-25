There's a whole lot of tech to add to this compact premium sedan.
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan is the brand's new entry-level model in the United States. Prices start at $32,500 (plus an additional $995 for destination), and you can now build your ideal example of the little four-door on the company's configurator. Ticking every possible option box yields a compact luxury machine with a price of $53,660.
Mercedes offers the A-Class Sedan in two forms. The base model is the front-wheel-drive A220, and there's the all-wheel-drive A220 4Matic for $34,500. Both models exclusively with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 188 horsepower (140 kilowatts) that runs through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.
On the outside, buyers can select from nine paint colors and six wheel designs. The AMG Line exterior package for $2,600 has a lot of extra equipment, including a body kit, 18-inch five-spoke wheels, chrome grille accents, cross-drilled brake discs, lowered suspension, and variable-rate power steering. A $2,900 version adds black accents to the body, in addition to all of the other pieces. A $900 Exterior Lighting Package includes full LED headlights with adaptive high beams.
In the cabin, there are eight upholstery colors and four trim choices. Buyers can add heated seats for $580 and include ventilation too for $1,030. Multi-contour front seats from lumbar, bolster, and should adjustments are $540. A heated steering wheel is $250, and 64-color LED accent lights cost $310.
There's quite a bit of extra tech to add, too. The $1,550 Premium Package includes blind spot assist, 10.25-inch instrument and infotainment screens, auto-dimming and folding side mirrors, hands-free trunk opening, and keyless go. In addition, the $1,150 Multimedia Package includes features like navigation and traffic sign assist. There's also a head-up display for $990, in addition to a Burmester stereo for $850. Adaptive dampers are $850.
Folks looking for even more driver assistance functions can get the $2,250 Driver Assistance Package that includes features like brake assist, steering assist, blind spot assist, lane change assist, and more. Extra help comes from the $1,090 Parking Assistance Package with surround-view monitor and active parking assist.
