Mercedes-AMG has an ultra-short teaser showing off the Panamericana grille on an undisclosed model. According to the company, "A new AMG-specific radiator grille with 15 vertical strips is awaiting you. Stay tuned!"

The video is simply a three-second pan across the vehicle's front end, and the headlights are on, which causes a lens flare that conceals the rest of the model's styling. We need to become automotive detectives to figure out what Mercedes is teasing here.

The company says that it's bringing the CLA-Class Shooting Brake (above left) and refreshed GLC-Class (above right) to the upcoming Geneva Motor Show. The lights on the GLC don't look right to match the vehicle in this teaser. However, the CLA could be a contender. While debuting the AMG variant on the wagon first seems weird, we can't completely write off the possibility.

Mercedes also intends to debut the EQV electric minivan concept in Geneva. We don't yet have any photos of the vehicle yet, but it's hard to imagine Mercedes putting the sporty grille on the big EV.

Another prospect is that Mercedes-AMG is teasing a previously unannounced model. The new A45 could be the vehicle due for an unveiling because German automaker is already letting journalists ride in the test mules. The automaker also confirms that the hot hatch has 383- and 416-horsepower (285- and 310-kilowatt) tunes. Both variants would come with all-wheel drive. As the range-topping version of the A-Class, the designers could give it some special treatment by replacing the usual grille with the Panamericana styling.

This brief video is clearly the start of a teaser campaign from Mercedes, so expect to get more views of this mysterious machine in the time to come. Every additional bit we see should provide more evidence of what the automaker is developing.

Source: Mercedes-AMG via Facebook