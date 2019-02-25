The Chevrolet Blazer will allegedly get a three-row variant, and the bigger crossover will potentially arrive as soon as early 2020, according to insiders speaking to GM Authority. The model will reportedly go under the Blazer XL moniker, and the Bowtie will focus the seven-passenger model on markets like China and South America.

The Blazer XL won't just be the standard model with an extra row of seats. Instead, it'll ride on a slightly altered platform with a 112.9-inch wheelbase, instead of the usual 112.7 inches. Overall length will grow to 196.9 inches, versus 191.4 for the two-row version. The roofline will be flatter, and the rear doors will be larger to allow for greater room for the folks in the very back. The result of the tweaks will be a crossover that will look more like 2018's FNR Carry All Concept (pictured below), according to GM Authority.

In China, the Blazer XL will allegedly be available with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 240 horsepower (179 kilowatts). Other markets will be able to get the crossover with the existing Blazer's 3.6-liter V6 with 305 hp (227 kW). Both powerplants will reportedly hook to the Blazer's nine-speed automatic.

GM Authority's insiders claim the Blazer XL go into production in February 2020 in Shanghai, China. This timing hints that the model's design could debut before the end of the year. At this point, there are no details about whether GM could consider exporting the larger version to the United States. However, the current tariffs between America and China might not make such a choice very profitable.

