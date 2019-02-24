That battery-powered Porsche was brutally quick.

The McLaren 720S has been a favorite subject of drag races because it rarely loses. It does so a few times but it's either it had a bad start or it was against a modified 1,000-horsepower version of it. Heck, it even won against two Lamborghinis and one Ferrari in a European drag race. And who would forget its win against a Bugatti Chiron and two Ferraris? With its track record, or should I say "drag race" record, the 720S is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to straight-line races.

This time, however, the British supercar is facing a rather odd opponent: a modified Porsche that doesn't use fuel. In short, an all-electric Porsche that isn't a Taycan.

McLaren 720S vs Electric Porsche Drag Race
In this episode of the DragTimes, the 720S lost to a non-Taycan all-electric Porsche. And it wasn't just a loss – the distance between the two cars was huge. Before you start watching the video above, let's have a little tale of the tape to compare the numbers of both cars.

The McLaren 720S is powered by a 4.0-liter twin turbo V8 that produces 710 hp. It's rear-wheel drive and equipped with a seven-speed dual clutch transmission. It weighs a total of 3,180 pounds.

On the other hand, the all-electric Porsche has dual 11-inch DC motors powering the rear wheels. It can produce up to 980 horsepower and 1,500 pound-feet of torque while weighing only 2,450 pounds.

The only times the 720S lost:

With higher output figures and lesser weight, we won't bother saving you the excitement of knowing who crossed the quarter-mile marker first as it's obvious that the battery-powered Porsche would win. What we'll leave up to you is this: did you notice the door of the Porsche almost tearing apart as it reaped through the quarter mile?

Source: DragTimes via Youtube