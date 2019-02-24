Cars can withstand a lot of things – snow, extreme desert heat, thunderstorms, and even hurricanes. However, one thing that vehicles aren't made to withstand is fire, and that's the fate of over 300 cars had to face during an air show in India.

According to a report by NDTV, more than 300 cars have been destroyed due to a fire that broke out in a parking lot that contains almost a thousand cars. The area is a parking lot for the Aero India 2019 – a biennial event that happened in an open field in Bengaluru, India.

The report states that the fire could have been started by a lit cigarette that was disposed of carelessly onto a dry grass field. Because of this, the fire spread out rapidly. The strong winds in the open field also aided in spreading the fire across the field of parked cars.

The fire started at 11:55 a.m. and has been brought under control as of this writing. There were no injuries reported, according to NDTV.

In addition, a report in the Youtube video by Power Stroke PS stated that the fire broke out after an Indian badminton icon, P. V. Sindhu, soared to the skies while co-piloting a Tejas Ligh Combat Aircraft. At least 15 drivers were also sleeping inside the cars when the fire broke out. Those who were able to witness the start of the fire alerted the sleeping drivers to safety.

The Aero India 2019 was temporarily suspended during the onset of the fire and no planes took off from the nearby airbase until the fire was put out.

