Watch Hyundai Smash Dealership Window And Hit Other Cars

Showrooms are great. It's a great way to showcase a car, its finesse and beauty, under controlled lights and controlled environment. Inside, you can see the car, touch the car, and even sit on its driver's seat so you would have a feel of being behind the wheel of your prospective vehicle. There's only one thing you can't do – drive the car inside the showroom.

However, this customer from Mandi, India didn't get the memo. As caught on CCTV inside the Hyundai showroom, the customer accidentally drove a Hyundai vehicle out of the showroom through its windows. Worse, it fell from a height of 3 feet and then slammed onto other cars parked in the dealership's parking lot. It's a disaster, and you can imagine the horror on both the customer and the sales agent who's just doing his job, showing a customer the reasons why he or she should buy the car.

According to Financial Express, the vehicle was a Hyundai Elite i20 – a hatchback that's exclusively launched in India as a variation to the i20. Now we know that this car doesn't have an automatic emergency braking system.

We can assume that the customer inside the car panicked when the car moved upon pressing on the accelerator. The salesman could have given the keys to the customer so that he/she could start it and see the features of the car. Unfortunately, push comes to shove as it's evident that the customer panicked, presumably hitting on the accelerator instead of brakes as the car moved.

The damages were estimated to have reached 400,000 Indian Rupees or around $5,631 U.S. dollars at the current exchange rate. These include the damages on the parked cars, the car itself, and the glass window of the showroom.

Source: Financial Express | kalrashalender18 via Youtube